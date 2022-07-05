Genealogical Society to begin work at Lake View
The Blue Hills Genealogical Society will start documenting the Lake View Cemetery in Chetek, Monday at 3 p.m.
Those who would like to help should bring cameras, their own water, and wear sturdy shoes. Pictures will be taken of the gravestones and text of the stones will be recorded. You do not need to be a member of the genealogy society in order to help with this project; just show up. This is a large cemetery and will take some time to complete.
