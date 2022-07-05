ALERT CENTER: Neptune police look to ID man in connection to death of man found shot inside vehicle

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office says a man was found shot inside his car in Neptune Township in the early morning hours of July 4, and police in Neptune are looking to identify a man in connection with the death.

Police responded to the vicinity of 1401 Route 35 South shortly before 1:42 a.m. for a report of possible shots fired.

According to authorities, they discovered an adult male inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 2:41 a.m. The victim's name hasn't yet been released.

Authorities say his car was discovered parked on the street of the South Concourse.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact MCPO Detective Daniel Newman at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Detective Carrie Bartlett at 732-988-8000 .