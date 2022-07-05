ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

10 Kevin Durant trade package ideas that could land the Nets superstar

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFLfU_0gVJwOfz00

July 4 passed and still no Kevin Durant trade for the Brooklyn Nets superstar.

But you have to figure the franchise is letting a bidding war break out. Because this is a top-three player with a four-year deal you’re trading, so the package has to be top notch.

Obviously, it’ll include tons of first-round picks and swaps (I hope, given what the Minnesota Timberwolves gave up for Rudy Gobert), which I’ll include below with every deal I’m proposing below. But I’m going to keep this casual and doing this in a vacuum — no salary cap implications, no using Trade Machine, but I will stick to avoiding players on designated rookie extensions:

1

Golden State Warriors

The package: Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, four first-rounders and one pick swap.

Yes, this is the one that’s been floated:

This is a tough one to stomach for Warriors fans given the roster that just won a title. But it’s KD, coming back to team with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. How’d that go the last time? Of course the Dubs can mortgage their future when they know that this combo will immediately work together again, without question. For what it’s worth: Wiggins can’t be dealt in this situation because he’s on a designated rookie extension.

2

Toronto Raptors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mTqrg_0gVJwOfz00
Kevin Jairaj – USA TODAY Sports

The package: OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent, Chris Boucher, three first-round picks and two swaps.

My pal Bryan Kalbrosky listed Barnes as one of the dudes who could be part of a trade package, and I’ve got to say: Raptors fans won’t like it, but that’s what it might take to get KD.

3

Phoenix Suns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ARaon_0gVJwOfz00
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The package: DeAndre Ayton (sign-and-trade), Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, four first-round picks and two swaps.

The picks aren’t going to matter if the already-dangerous Suns get KD.

4

Miami Heat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26grQM_0gVJwOfz00
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The package: Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, four first-round picks and one pick swap.

It’s not as good as some of the others above, but it’s really not bad!

5

Memphis Grizzlies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2374hC_0gVJwOfz00
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The package: Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke, four first-round picks and two pick swaps.

The Grizzlies are mega deep and keep getting deeper. So why not swap some of that for Durant to team with Ja?

6

New Orleans Pelicans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a0dYC_0gVJwOfz00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The package: Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III, Jaxson Hayes, Herbert Jones, five first-round picks and one swap.

I tried, Pels fans. But Jones has to be involved if the franchise wants to be a part of this.

7

Portland Trail Blazers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcC0h_0gVJwOfz00
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775817896 ORIG FILE ID: 1404767194

The package: Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Shaedon Sharpe, four first-round picks.

Why else did they draft Sharpe? To deal him for a win-now player!

8

Atlanta Hawks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TKIpG_0gVJwOfz00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The package: John Collins, Onyeka Okongwu, De’Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin, three first-round picks and two swaps.

Not the best, but an underrated combo.

9

Boston Celtics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0429Rd_0gVJwOfz00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The package: Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard, four first-round picks and two picks swaps.

Alright, I’m just messing around with this one. I don’t think I’d do this if I’m the Celtics after the season they just had. But … they have to consider this, right?

10

Los Angeles Lakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=472olG_0gVJwOfz00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Package: Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Talen Horton-Tucker, Austin Reaves, any draft picks they can legally trade (Update: It was pointed out to me that they don’t have much to deal at the moment!)

Another one where I’m completely messing around, but if the Lakers want to return to relevance and want to do it quickly, here you go.

Comments / 0

Related
FastBreak on FanNation

Russell Westbrook Could Reportedly Be Traded To A Shocking Team

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski made a recent appearance on NBA Today, and he reported an interesting possibility about Russell Westbrook. "You look at where there's cap space right now," Wojnarowski said. "A team like San Antonio could be a facilitator right now in a let's say a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving deal between the teams. They have the cap space. Now, you would have to incentivize them at a pretty high level."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Jaxson Hayes
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Machine
fadeawayworld.net

The Best 3-Point Shooters On The Lakers Current Roster: LeBron James Is The Best Shooter, Russell Westbrook Shoots Better Than Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers will enter the 2022/23 NBA season with more doubts than certainties, as they aren't expected to compete for a spot in the Finals or even for a second-round series in the 2023 playoffs. The Purple and Gold were linked with high-profile names coming into this offseason, but so far, they have only signed role players, earning criticism from their own fans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins Reveals His Gut Feeling On Kevin Durant

Kendrick Perkins kicked off this Tuesday's episode of NBA Today with an interesting take on Kevin Durant's future with the Brooklyn Nets. Despite the fact that Durant literally requested a trade from the Nets, Perkins isn't so sure the star forward wants out of Brooklyn. "I don't believe Kevin Durant...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Told A Hilarious Story Of How Dennis Rodman Made All Bulls Players Run Fast So He Could Get In Shape: "We Cannot Stop Till We Get Back In Front Of Dennis... It Took Us 4 Laps To Catch Up To Dennis."

The Chicago Bulls dynasty had 2 parts to it, they won their first three-peat with some different players around Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen than the one they had for the second go-around. While the likes of Horace Grant and John Paxson are still remembered well, players like Dennis Rodman and Steve Kerr attained the elite honor of being part of the 96' Bulls that won 72 games.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Lakers Have Reportedly Discussed 2 Significant Trades

The Los Angeles Lakers were extremely active on the trade market prior to the 2021-22 season. And after their failure to make the playoffs this past season, the organization has been forced to be active yet again. According to reports from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowksi, the Lakers have spoken...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy