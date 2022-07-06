ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, NY

Driver identified following fatal rollover crash into trench in Mendon

By Panagiotis Argitis
MENDON, N.Y. (WROC) — A person is dead after crashing their vehicle into a small water trench and rolling several times near Pittsford Mendon Road in Mendon early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1079 Pittsford Mendon Road around 1:35 a.m. for the report of a single-car crash.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Shortsville resident Christa Hermanet was identified as the driver by deputies Wednesday morning. The 22-year-old was in the vehicle with a male passenger who sustained minor injuries.

Investigators determined the driver lost control while traveling on Route 64, went off the roadway into a gully, and struck a tree. Deputies say the vehicle then rolled several times.

An investigation is currently underway to determine what caused the driver to lose control.

