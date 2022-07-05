ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox Game Pass new games for July including many Yakuza games

By GLHF
 3 days ago
Xbox Game Pass is often switching up its selection of games so that members have access to a wider variety of titles.

So far 11 games have been confirmed as coming to the service this month, while we’ll be saying goodbye to five more. Here is the list of upcoming games:

Available from today (July 5) is The Last Call BBS, a retro-style puzzler, as well as three games from the Yakuza series. The remakes of the first two Yakuza games, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 are playable from today, as well as the prequel Yakuza 0 – often thought of as the best in the franchise.

From July 7 subscribers can get their hands on rhythm game DJMAX Respect V, tennis championship simulator, Matchpoint, and Road 96. The latter is a narrative-based game about a young boy’s attempt to break free from his nation’s authoritarian regime by hitchhiking. Drivers you meet are procedurally generated to add to replayability.

Finally, July 14 will see the addition of kid’s entertainment in My Friend Peppa Pig, and PAW Patrol: The Movie. There will also be escape room game Escape Academy, and Powerwash Simulator, which is exactly what you think it is. The final game is Overwhelm, a horror, action platformer, which gets harder as you progress. In this game instead of you leveling up as the game progresses, only the enemies do.

Unfortunately, as with every month there are a number of games leaving the service. On July 15 players will have to say goodbye to Atomicrops, Carrion, Children of Morta, Cris Tales, and Lethal League Blaze. After this day you will no longer be able to play these games even if you already have them downloaded. If you want to play these titles, make sure you finish them before they are gone for good.

Far Cry 5 was also added to Xbox Game Pass this month, but as it was released on July 1 it was included in the list of games for Xbox Game Pass in June.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

