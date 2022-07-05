Gov. Murphy signs 7 new gun bills into law

Gov. Phil Murphy has signed seven new gun bills into law, further tightening gun laws in New Jersey.

The governor signed the bills into law Tuesday morning in Metuchen.

On hand with Murphy was David Hogg, a gun safety advocate who survived the 2014 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

New Jersey will ban .50 caliber rifles, mandate people receive firearm training to get a gun permit, require microstamping technology, regulate handgun ammunition and make it easier to sue gun manufacturers and dealers over gun crimes in the state.

It's the third package of gun reforms Murphy and the state Legislature have enacted since he took office in 2018.