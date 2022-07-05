ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metuchen, NJ

Gov. Murphy signs 7 new gun bills into law

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WSBAV_0gVJtYMe00

Gov. Phil Murphy has signed seven new gun bills into law, further tightening gun laws in New Jersey.

The governor signed the bills into law Tuesday morning in Metuchen.

On hand with Murphy was David Hogg, a gun safety advocate who survived the 2014 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

New Jersey will ban .50 caliber rifles, mandate people receive firearm training to get a gun permit, require microstamping technology, regulate handgun ammunition and make it easier to sue gun manufacturers and dealers over gun crimes in the state.

It's the third package of gun reforms Murphy and the state Legislature have enacted since he took office in 2018.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Metuchen, NJ
Government
City
Metuchen, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hogg
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Safety#Bills#Gun Laws#Politics State#Politics Governor#Legislature
Jake Wells

New law gives hundreds of dollars to families

woman counting money in handsPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) If you want more cash in your pocket during this time of rising prices, keep reading. The fantastic news is that the state of Connecticut is going to send you up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children. This rebate is the result of the recently enacted 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate that he signed into law earlier this month.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Governor Lamont Announces Covered Connecticut Expands to Adults Without Children, New Benefits Added to the No-Cost Health Insurance Program

Governor Ned Lamont – joined by Access Health CT, the Connecticut Department of Social Services, and the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy – today announced that additional Connecticut residents are now eligible for the Covered Connecticut program and that new benefits have been added. Initially launched in July 2021, the program has been providing health insurance at no cost to more than 800 parents and caretaker relatives in the state who meet all eligibility requirements.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

Jersey City hosts New Jersey's biggest 4th of July celebration

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New Jersey's biggest Fourth of July celebration was held Monday in downtown Jersey City. "The fireworks were amazing. It's breathtaking that you have the culture, you have the community, you have everybody here," one spectator told CBS2's Kevin Rincon. "It was good, it was an amazing environment. Jersey City turned up, man. Go Jersey, woo!" another added. Tens of thousands lined the waterfront to take in the fireworks. They flocked to the river after watching several big-name acts, like DJ Diesel, who might be better known as former NBA great and New Jersey native Shaquille O'Neil, along with headliner...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

News 12

89K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy