George Washington University Officials Defend Clarence Thomas' Free Expression Rights

By Emma Camp
Reason.com
 3 days ago
Officials at George Washington University announced this week that they would not remove Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas from the faculty at the university's law school. Thomas has lectured at the law school since 2011, co-teaching a constitutional law seminar. Following Thomas' vote in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which...

SD1
2d ago

If free expression takes away others constitutional rights, make others vulnerable to gun violence then its not a FREE EXPRESSION

Reason.com

