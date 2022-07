In context: Although Microsoft and Activision are eager to come together and begin working as a single company, regulators could stall the finalization of their merger for quite a while. The FTC is already looking for anticompetitive practices in the US. Now the CMA in the UK has opened a similar probe into the matter in its jurisdiction. While such investigations are routine, they could tie up the approval process for months or even longer.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO