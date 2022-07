County employee dies in compactor accident at Chancellor Convenience Center. At approximately 8:24 a.m. today, responders were notified of an industrial accident that occurred at the Chancellor Convenience Center located at 5917 Harrison Road. Deputies and Fire/Rescue personnel arrived on scene within minutes to find a deceased county employee who was trapped inside an industrialized stationary compactor. The victim was identified as 28-year-old Brandon Michael Nutter of Mineral, Virginia who was employed as a heavy equipment mechanic for the Solid Waste Collections Division since June 21, 2022. Detectives are working with state and local officials to determine the cause of the accident.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO