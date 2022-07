After spending nearly two years making virtually every meal from home, you might have stopped looking at your kitchen as a function-first room and started noticing its design potential. (Simply put, a heavily trafficked space deserves more than ho-hum cabinets or a lackluster backsplash.) While it's all too tempting to renovate your space with the latest culinary trends, it's important to exercise some restraint. Why? Design fads can come and go faster than you can say "kitchen island." In fact, many designers have already started to sour on some of the room's buzziest trends.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 11 DAYS AGO