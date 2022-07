Budget Hearing Notice is hereby given that on July 18, 2022, at 7:15 P.M., a public hearing will be held on the 2023 Budget prepared by the Board of Trustees of Circleville Township, Pickaway County, Ohio, for the next succeeding year ending December 31, 2023. A copy of the proposed budget will be available for public inspection on July 20. The hearing will be held at the Circleville Township House, 2665 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113. A copy of the unaudited financial statements from 2021 will also be available. Brenda O Palm Fiscal Officer 740.412.5120.

