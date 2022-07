“Finding happiness and being at peace with yourself, it’s a long journey, but I’ve really gotten to a great place,” Lambert said of her current mindset. “My manager’s been good about asking me to ‘sit in my life.’ Country music is a huge part of my life, but it’s not fully who I am,” she added. As for what fans think might be about Shelton, Lambert also said, “Without the hard stuff — the chaos, the crazy schedule, the heartbreak, the falling in love, the falling out of love — I wouldn’t be who I am. I’m thankful for the lessons, even though they hurt at the time.”

