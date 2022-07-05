ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to save 81% on Stellar Photo Recovery software and keep your images safe

By Sebastian Oakley
 3 days ago

We've all lost precious photos and wished that we could get them back. If you have ever been in that horrible situation when you have filled a card of beautiful photos only to realize that when you go to transfer them the files are corrupt, you know you'll do anything in your power to make sure that it doesn't happen again. If it does happen again, you'll be ready to recover as much data as possible.

We reviewed Stellar Photo Recovery software and were very impressed with its performance. You can currently an incredible deal on a 1-year license to Stellar Photo Recovery software and a bunch of other useful goodies for your windows PC or Laptop for an amazing price of just $39.99 – that's a discount of $169.87 (81%)!

Stellar Photo Recovery software bundle| was $209.86 |now $39.99
SAVE $169.87 With this great software you can retrieve not just lost images, but video and audio files to name but a few. Supporting many different file formats, you can be sure it will try and find your files and recover them.
This deal does also include 4 other programs that can make your life that little bit easier; Ashampoo Backup lets you create backups and recover and restore files easily, Abelssoft Coverter4Video lets you convert any video to any formats you desire, but the best of the bunch is Stellar Photo Recovery.

Stellar Photo Recovery can recover far more than just images. The list of video and audio file formats that its capable of restoring are exhaustive, so chances are the software will at least be able to search for your lost media, even if you were shooting exotic uncompressed high bit rate 8K footage. Image file compatibility includes RAW files from all major camera brands, as well as all common bitmap and vector image formats.

In addition to recovering files from a memory card plugged into your computer via a card reader, Stellar Photo Recovery can also search for and potentially restore files direct from a card inserted into your camera or drone - just link your device to computer via USB.

If our testing of Stellar Photo Recovery is anything to go by, this recovery software has an incredible ability to resurrect deleted images or digital media wiped during a card reformat. So grab yourself the bargain of the month and hope that you never have to use it... but it you do, rest assured this will help you get yourself out of a tricky situation. Check out the best data recovery software if you need to check out the other options on the market.

