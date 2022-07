RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A leaf that smells like burnt peanut butter may not sound as delicious, but to the invasive spotted lanternfly, the Tree of Heaven is one of its favorite food source. It's why the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is treating it with a spray that they hope will prevent the unwelcomed guest from coming to the Triangle area.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO