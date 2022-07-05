ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

1 shot in St. Johns County in possible 'isolated incident;' deputies investigating

By Sheldon Gardner, St. Augustine Record
 2 days ago
The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning off Wildwood Drive.

One person was shot several times and taken to a hospital; the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies received a call around 5:45 a.m. about a shooting around Rosella Court, which is off Wildwood Drive near U.S. 1., according to information provided by sheriff's office spokeswoman Peret Pass.

The sheriff's office believes it is an isolated incident. The agency's Major Crimes Unit is at the scene.

The sheriff's office declined to release more information at this time.

Pass didn't immediately respond to a question about whether the sheriff's office has a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's office at 904-824-8304 or at crimetips@sjso.org. People can report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 or northeastflorida.crimestoppersweb.com.

