Rehoboth Beach, DE

Delaware State Police Arrest Subject Following Shooting Incident

By Betsy Price
 3 days ago

Delaware State Police have arrested 40-year-old Allan Simms of Rehoboth Beach, DE for firearm offenses following an investigation into an assault that occurred in the Rehoboth Beach area on Monday morning.

On July 4, 2022, at approximately 12:05 a.m., troopers were alerted to an assault that had just occurred in the parking lot of the YMCA located at 20080 Church Street. The ensuing investigation revealed that the 40-year-old male victim had been arguing with acquaintance Allan Simms in the parking lot. During the confrontation, Simms began striking the victim, causing minor injury. After the initial fight, Simms departed from the area only to return a short time later. Simms produced a firearm and fired one round towards the victim, but the victim was not struck. Simms fled from the area in a dark blue Dodge Caliber, which was located unoccupied by troopers in the nearby Burton Village apartment complex. A subsequent search of the Caliber led to the discovery of a Smith & Wesson long rifle, and a computer checks of Simms revealed that he is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm.

No other subjects were injured in this incident, and the male victim did not require emergency medical attention.

Simms responded to Troop 7 on his own volition, and he was charged with the following crimes:

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
  • Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)
  • Assault Third Degree

Simms was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $66,000 cash bond.

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 070522  1027

-End-

