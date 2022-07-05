ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Morning, News: Expanding the Right to Vote, Don't Touch Sea Lion Pups, and Another Weekend of Mass Shootings

By Isabella Garcia
The Portland Mercury
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Not to...

The Independent

Voices: What could be more symbolic of the US than 4 July celebrations ending in a mass shooting?

Was anyone surprised to hear of the shooting at the Highland Park parade in Chicago for 4 July celebrations? I wasn’t – and I say that without even the slightest sense of “I told you so”, or anything but a nauseating and repetitive shudder of horror.To me, hearing of yet another incident of gun violence in the US (and there have been 250 mass shootings this year alone, equating to one every single day) feels a little like the grief we all feel over the war in Ukraine: a dull, deeply aching sorrow, set against a pervasive sense of...
The New York Times

A Partial List of Mass Shootings in the United States in 2022

A gunman killed six people and wounded dozens more during a Fourth of July celebration in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday. It was one of several shootings on the holiday around the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group that tracks gun violence using police reports, news coverage and other public sources. The group defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people were killed or injured.
Salon

An endless arms race: How to fight the NRA's absurd solution to mass shootings

As we celebrated Independence Day, there was no independence from the scourge of gun violence and the toll it is taking on the American psyche. The shooter who attacked a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing six people and wounding at least 38 others, used a "high-powered rifle," according to authorities. Survivors report a rain of bullets at the height of the attack.
Mic

A Fox News contributor thinks exorcisms are the solution to mass shootings

Fox News is no stranger to concocting a host of weird, non-sequitur deflections when it comes to identifying the alleged causes of — and potential solutions to — acts of high-profile public violence, like this week’s July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. It’s not guns, it’s weed! It’s not right-wing accelerationism, it’s poor misguided white men being nagged by feminists! You get the idea.
The Atlantic

Coming Undone in the Age of Mass Shootings

You develop certain psychological reflexes to get you through the initial shock of the first push alert: Some number dead, others wounded in a mass shooting someplace in America. At this point we all know that the earliest reports are typically flawed, so you can suspend belief a degree or two, just for the time being. It’s summer; school’s out, which means they—the murdered, whoever they were—likely weren’t children, which means you can exhale a little, uneasily. That it’s technically a “mass shooting” does not necessarily imply that it was one of the randomly targeted slaughters carried out by young men with powerful rifles who now haunt American society as ubiquitously as the Son of Sam did New York City in the summer of 1977. It could be something interpersonal, still. Something that makes some kind of sense. You can pick up your phone, swipe, and read on with curious apprehension.
