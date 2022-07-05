ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: West Ham 'hopeful that a deal can be done' for Chelsea's Armando Broja

A former West Ham United employee has provided an update on the club's transfer target Armando Broja in a recent interview with The West Ham Way.

The Chelsea youngster spent the 21/22 season on a successful loan at Southampton and has attracted a lot of Premier League interest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47tEyk_0gVJMJBo00
Broja celebrating with Saints fans.  IMAGO / PA Images

The Hammers are reportedly one of the lead runners for the 20-year-old and the insider revealed that, should Thomas Tuchel secure his attacking transfers this summer, the Blues will be willing to part with the Albanian.

He said: "He [Broja] is still very much David Moyes' and the club's number one target for that position.

"As of right now, Chelsea are unsure and reluctant as they are currently short on strikers... They are about to go on a pre-season tour in America, and Broja is expected to feature for Tuchel to review."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KExSU_0gVJMJBo00
Broja pre-match for Chelsea. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Those at Stamford Bridge are expected to set an asking price in the region of £30 million for the forward, should they decide he is up for sale.

The insider ended by saying: "All I can say is that West Ham are still actively working on this and the club is hopeful that a deal can be done at some stage."

Comments / 0

