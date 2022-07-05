ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kin Objects Peng Lai Backflow Stick Incense Burner encloses a miniature mythical landscape

By Amy Poole
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Open up a new world when you have the Kin Objects Peng Lai Backflow Stick Incense Burner. It showcases a single stick backflow incense with its smoke descending down into the peaks below. Best of all, the glass cylinder encloses a miniature mythical landscape reminiscent of Peng Lai. In fact, this...

Gadget Flow

DOOGEE X96 Series long-lasting smartphones boast a 5400 mAh battery for 1–3 days of power

Take a break from recharging your smartphone all the time with the DOOGEE X96 Series long-lasting smartphones. This series consists of the DOOGEE X96 and X96 Pro. Both feature a massive 5400 mAh battery. Under normal use, the phones should last up to 1–3 days without a recharge. And, when the X96 is on standby, this cool gadget lasts up to a whopping 17 days. Both models also feature a 3-in-1 card slot supporting Nano SIM, Nano SIM, and a TF card. Meanwhile, the X96 Pro boasts a Samsung AI Quad Camera, ensuring that every shot is amazing with 13 MP, 2 MP, 2 MP, and 2 MP cameras. What’s more, both phones feature a 6.52″ waterdrop display for an immersive visual experience. Even better, both phones offer fingerprint unlocking features, keeping your data safe. Finally, the X96 Pro runs on Android 11, while the X96 uses Android 11 Go.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Romanceofmen Custom Katana lets you select from a wide range of customization options

Create your dream Samurai sword with the Romanceofmen Custom Katana. You can select from a large range of customization options to create your own unique katana. In fact, this selection includes the sharpness level and 5 types of steel: carbon, manganese, spring, pattern, and T10. Furthermore, you can select with or without Bo-HI and then choose from 74 different Saya options and 136 Tsuba fitting options. Beyond that, there are 24 different Hakabi options, 8 different Ito and Sageo color choices, and 4 color options for the Samegawa. Overall, this handmade katana is completely real and functional. While it makes a beautiful display piece, it’s not made for just looks. Measuring 40.5 inches long with a 28.3-inch blade and 10.6-inch handle. Design a katana that belongs to just you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

FIXAR 007 fixed-wing drone is built for aerial imaging, mapping and inspections, and more

Meet your commercial and industrial needs with the FIXAR 007 fixed-wing drone. Offering a 60-minute flight time, it’s perfect for drone mapping and inspections, aerial imaging, surveillance, monitoring, and more. Furthermore, this fixed-wing drone only requires 5 minutes to set up and can take off and land vertically. Additionally, you can equip it with a range of sensors, and it can accommodate multiple payloads at once for fewer flights. This FIXAR drone also allows for third-party sensors like night vision cameras, hyperspectral sensors, LiDAR scanners, and more. Moreover, it offers a high payload capacity of 4.4 lbs, which allows for a combination of RGB and multispectral camera use. This guarantees accuracy and precision. Finally, it includes a BlackBox module to record complete and detailed information on onboard flight activities.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Monitormate ProBASE X aluminum monitor stand includes fast-charging ports & a card reader

Charge your devices while you work with the Monitormate ProBASE X aluminum monitor stand. Featuring an 18-watt charging port, it powers your iPhone 8 or later to 80% in 35 minutes. Moreover, the ProBASE X aluminum monitor stand includes 2 USB 3.0 ports at your fingertips to charge your devices or transfer data at your desk. Without having to look down for USB ports, it can let you streamline your workload. Furthermore, this workspace gadget supports SD and microSD connectivity, enabling you to have your card reader sitting in front of you. Best of all, this workspace gadget includes an ethernet port. That way, it provides sufficient bandwidth for transferring large files in an instant. Overall, its low-bearing, aluminum design will elevate your work setup, and it provides storage space for work accessories.
ELECTRONICS
Fast Company

These tiny toiletry containers have developed a cult following. Here’s why

Most people aren’t emotionally attached to their travel toiletry bottles. But most travel containers don’t look like tiny works of art. Steph Hon, the founder of Cadence, spent years developing a small, hexagonal capsule that makes it easier for people to store their things when they’re away from home. Since launching in 2020, the brand has found a cult following, grown to a team of 24 employees, and secured $400,000 in seed funding from a bevy of successful female entrepreneurs, including the founders of ThirdLove, Away, and Mejuri. And this week, the brand launches a collaboration with artist Araki Koman, who has created images to decorate the capsules.
LIFESTYLE
The Atlantic

A Crisis Historian Has Some Bad News for Us

This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. America and the world are living through what Adam Tooze, the internet’s foremost historian of money and disaster, describes...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Celus, which uses AI to automate circuit board design, raises $25.6M

Thus, the global PCB market is big business, expected to grow from a $60 billion industry in 2020 to $75 billion by 2027. And it’s this sector that Germany-based Celus wants to capitalize on, with an automated platform spanning the whole circuit board design process, from ideation to PCB.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

10 Kitchen gadgets you’ll wish you bought ages ago

There are certain things that a well-equipped kitchen needs, like a digital smart scale for ground coffee or a touchless soap dispenser. Practical and well-built, they make your daily kitchen tasks easier and less chore-like. They’re the kitchen gadgets you should have bought ages ago, and we’re rounding up some of the best below.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Satechi USB-C Slim Dock for 24” iMac extends your USB ports & adds extra data storage space

Upgrade your workspace with the Satechi USB-C Slim Dock for 24” iMac. It features a variety of useful ports, including 2 USB 2.0 ports, 1 USB-C (10 Gbps) port, 1 SD card slot, and many more. As a result, you can add extra data storage space and receive fast data transfer with ease. Moreover, this Satechi iMac dock has a plug-and-play design and provides access to all peripherals. It also has a slim, aluminum construction for enhanced heat dissipation and to complement your M1 iMac. Meanwhile, this workspace gadget is available in silver or blue to match your work environment. Finally, it has a slim profile, measuring 27.9 cm long by 11.4 cm wide by 1 cm tall. It also weighs 10.6 oz., to not topple over on your desk.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Solana Saga flagship Android smartphone is purpose-built for crypto

Stop running out of restaurants, vacations, and more just to sign your crypto transactions. Get the Solana Saga flagship Android smartphone for crypto. It runs on the open-source Solana Mobile Stack for Android and allows native Android web3 apps on Solana. The Solana Mobile Stack also has the Seed Vault. It’s a security protocol letting you sign transactions instantly. But don’t worry; it separates private keys from wallets, apps, and the Android operating system. This makes it easier and more secure to transact in web3 and manage digital assets like NFTs and tokens. Moreover, the phone includes a 6.67″ OLED display, 512 GB storage, 12 GB RAM, and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. Even better, you can take advantage of the Solana dApp Store, a new app distribution program on Android for decentralized apps. Overall, this phone is a huge step forward for mobile use of crypto.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Bellroy Nightsky colorway collection is ready for all your adventures, travels & work uses

Purchase a backpack or a sling that works well for any occasion or environment with the Bellroy Nightsky colorway collection. This series includes the Venture Sling in 6L, 9L, and 10L as well as the Venture Duffel, Transit Backpack, Transit Backpack Plus, Transit Workpack, and Venture Backpack. Best of all, the capacity ranges from 6 to 40L to accommodate everyday life or long vacations. Moreover, the Venture Sling 10L features a slim shape with excellent versatility that provides easy one-handed access. Additionally, the Transit Backpack provides a capacity of 20L, 28L, or 38L and suits business travel and adventure trips. Finally, the Venture Duffel 40L boasts clean lines and understated performance, and it can withstand action. Furthermore, it includes elevated mesh zip pockets inside and detachable, padded shoulder straps.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

SWIFF natural odor protection guards materials from bad odors for at least 5 washes

Keep your clothes smelling nice and fresh with the natural odor protection of SWIFF. Lasting a really long time, SWIFF can actually protect materials from bad odors for at least 5 washes! That’s at a minimum, though, as it can even boast odor protection for more than 50 machine washes. Backed by peer-reviewed science, it works on any fabric and most other surfaces. With just 1 bottle, you can protect 15+ shirts or pairs of shoes, 20+ plushies, 30+ socks, 4+ towels or bath mats, 30+ masks, 10+ gym bags, 3+ yoga mats, or 5+ pet beds. Think of all the things around your home that will no longer smell with this pet-safe, kid-safe, hypoallergenic product. Furthermore, its TSA-compliant design makes it safe for planes. Overall it’s free from synthetic chemicals, PFAS, parabens, propellants, aluminum, zinc, manoparticles, and microparticles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Evervue Qaio Collection of Smart Mirrors displays information from smart devices

Upgrade your bathroom accessories to the Evervue Qaio Collection of Smart Mirrors. Get the answers to your questions with Alexa built in, and connect your smartwatch, smart toothbrush, smartphone, and more to see data on the display. Moreover, this virtual bathroom mirror allows you to read the morning newspaper, watch movies, or listen to the news. Best of all, the night-light with a motion sensor automatically switches on when you enter the room. It then turns off 5 minutes after you leave. Furthermore, use one of these smart mirrors to perfect your makeup. With True Light technology, you can set the light color to 2,700–6,300K for natural lighting. Or simply move your hand below to turn it off and on for an easy start to the morning.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Ember Cup features a temperature range of 120°F–145°F to keep your beverages hot

Enjoy coffee at an optimal temperature with the Ember Cup. Its smart features allow you to set the desired temperature of your drinks—between 120°F and 145°F—to avoid cold coffee. Moreover, the Ember Cup includes LED indicators that alert you when your drink has reached its perfect temperature. This smart mug also has a built-in battery that lasts up to 1.5 hours. Or use the charging coaster to power it all day. Meanwhile, it includes intelligent sensors that automatically set the mug to sleep mode when it’s not in use. Furthermore, it has a 6-oz. capacity, allowing you to enjoy a large cup to remain energized all day. Overall, never have to endure cold coffee/tea when you have this smart mug.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Vivint Camera Collection has the Outdoor Camera Pro, Doorbell Camera Pro & Indoor Camera

Items not sold separately. Vivint customers must spend $599 on equipment. Deter would-be thieves from entering your home when you have the Vivint Camera Collection. Designed with smart detect and deter features, this series includes the Outdoor Camera Pro, Doorbell Camera Pro, and Indoor Camera. The Outdoor Camera Pro has built-in threat deterrence that actually detects threats and uses light and sound to stop them. Additionally, it has 2 detection zones, 1080p resolution, and a 4k sensor with 3x zoom. With the Doorbell Camera Pro, you get package detection, a 180° x 180° field of view, and Video Playback. Moreover, the Indoor Camera lets you speak through the camera using the Vivint app, so you can talk to pets, kids, and others. In fact, those at home can connect with you by simply tapping a button on the camera.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Altis AI personal trainer sees you, understands you, and personally instructs you

Change the way you work out at home when you have the Altis AI personal trainer. This intelligent fitness experience not only sees and understands you but also instructs you with personalized feedback. Made with built-in computer vision and artificial intelligence, it actually instructs you just like a real personal trainer would. It views your form and offers hyper-accurate correction, letting you know to raise your arms or lower your leg to achieve the right movement. Furthermore, its elegant design looks just like a slim soundbar, so it’ll blend right in with your other home theater gadgets. In fact, it requires minimal space and plugs into any screen. No matter your health and fitness goals, Altis intelligently creates optimized workouts just for you, help ingyou reach them faster! Overall, with this gadget, you’ll make your time working out more effective.
FITNESS
