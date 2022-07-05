Kin Objects Peng Lai Backflow Stick Incense Burner encloses a miniature mythical landscape

Upgrade your bathroom accessories to the Evervue Qaio Collection of Smart Mirrors. Get the answers to your questions with Alexa built in, and connect your smartwatch, smart toothbrush, smartphone, and more to see data on the display. Moreover, this virtual bathroom mirror allows you to read the morning newspaper, watch movies, or listen to the news. Best of all, the night-light with a motion sensor automatically switches on when you enter the room. It then turns off 5 minutes after you leave. Furthermore, use one of these smart mirrors to perfect your makeup. With True Light technology, you can set the light color to 2,700–6,300K for natural lighting. Or simply move your hand below to turn it off and on for an easy start to the morning.

