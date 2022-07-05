ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resident Injured in Riverside House Fire

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - One resident suffered minor burn injuries when the porch of a small Riverside house caught fire and flames threatened to spread inside.

The fire was reported at 10:48 p.m. Monday at a small home in the 5400 block of Mitchell Street, according to Riverside Fire Department Battalion Chief Pat Hopkins.

"The first arriving unit found the front porch area of a small home on fire," Hopkins said.  "The fire was extending into the eaves and roof area." A large amount of stored goods near the front door were also burning.

"The two elderly residents had been awakened by a neighbor and escaped the home prior to the arrival of fire units," he said.

A man had minor burns on his hands and face and was treated at the scene, Hopkins said. The man declined transport to a hospital for further treatment.

The fire was out about 11 p.m., he said. The cause appeared to be electrical in nature.

The American Red Cross helped the couple find somewhere else to stay, Hopkins said.

