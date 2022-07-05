ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may have been a long Fourth Of July weekend for all of us, but it was also a first wedding anniversary on July 3rd for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and the couple didn’t miss the chance to mention it on Instagram. Blake posted an image of...

