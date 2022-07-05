Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Sharna Burgess has been keeping a low profile on social media since giving birth to her baby boy, Zane Green, on June 28, but she re-appeared over July 4th weekend and then again on July 5th to share some updates. First, on July 3, the Dancing With the Stars pro posted the first photo of Zane’s face. In the image, he’s laying on her chest as they both close their eyes to get some much-needed rest. “I don’t have words yet that can do this justice,” Sharna admitted. “I know I look at him and well up with tears at how cracked wide open my heart is and how unconditionally I love him. I know I’ll never be the same again, ever.” She also added that she will “love” baby Zane and “worry about him” until her “last breath and beyond.”

