California has awarded $23 million to Burbank, Glendale and Pasadena to set up a trust fund for affordable housing. The three cities have plans for 3,000 new affordable homes but not enough money to pay for them. The state’s 2022-2033 budget will allocate funds to help finance affordable housing projects through a joint powers authority tucked into a bill proposed by State Sen. Anthony Portantino, D-Pasadena, Pasadena Now reported.

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO