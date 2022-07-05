ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

In housing-starved NYC, tens of thousands of affordable apartments sit empty

By Suzannah Cavanaugh
therealdeal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a Washington Heights apartment building, vacant units are littered by the forsaken belongings of tenants. A wall decal in one reads “I love God” in bubble letters. In another, a dresser gathers dust beneath a boarded-up window. In a third, abandoned possessions poke holes through trash...

therealdeal.com

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Brooklyn landlord forced to return $300k to tenants

Small security deposits are adding up to big trouble for a Brooklyn landlord. New York Attorney General Letitia Jame on Thursday announced an agreement with SGW Properties to return nearly $300,000 of security deposits to tenants. James found the company, founded by Yeshaya Wasserman in 2008, didn’t comply with a 2019 change to the rental law that required a written, itemized list of reasons for a withheld security deposit.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
therealdeal.com

Feds seize pill-pushing doc’s Brooklyn condo

The feds have given an oxycodone-pushing doctor a bitter pill to swallow. U.S. Marshals have taken possession of a condo in Kensington, Brooklyn, that belonged to disgraced physician Lazar Feygin, property records filed Wednesday show. The apartment is one of several properties seized from Feygin, 75, who served time in...
BROOKLYN, NY
iheart.com

Actual House Built On Top Of NYC Apartment Rooftop

#OnlyInNYC you'll see an ACTUAL HOUSE build on top of an apartment complex (video below). We all know renting and housing is a huge problem in the New York City area but this is getting real out of hand. Would you live in a house built on top of an apartment building?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] New York City’s $29.5 Billion Gateway Program

The US is planning to construct a $29.5 billion dollar rail infrastructure project in New York City. Currently, there is only one northeast corridor train link between Manhattan and New Jersey. Running at full capacity, the link transports 200 thousand commuters to and from New York City every day, serving as an essential lifeline for the metropolis. However, it is deteriorating very rapidly and frequently breaks down, causing commuter chaos. In the near future, when it inevitably will have to be shut down for repair, the closure would seriously harm the regional economy, causing billions of dollars of economic damage. To fix this problem, NYC is building the Gateway Program, which will include numerous rail infrastructure projects between Manhattan and New Jersey, including a new Hudson Tunnel and Portal Bridges. Planned to be finished by the 2030’s, the project will provide a list of benefits and boost the city’s economy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Rosenthal
therealdeal.com

Rudin moves ahead with office building at 415 Madison Avenue

UPDATED July 8, 2022, 10:56 a.m.: Despite the Manhattan office market’s cloudy future, the Rudin family is moving ahead with plans for a new Midtown office building — one that looks 55,000 square feet larger than it did two years ago, although the project hasn’t actually grown.
MANHATTAN, NY
texasmetronews.com

Brooklyn’s Democratic Party leaders suffer primary election setbacks￼

In a primary election that saw few upsets, races for the committee that runs the Brooklyn Democratic Party were an exception: Insurgents and independents gained ground in races for district leader, an unpaid but potentially powerful seat. Candidates who lost included the husband of county party chair Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn,...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Landlord#Rent Regulation#The Housing Stability#Legislature
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Ending Soon for 2442 Ocean Avenue in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery ends on July 8 for 2442 Ocean Avenue, a seven-story mixed-use residential building in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos and developed by Yaacov Azrad, the structure yields 105 residences and a 1,856-square-foot community facility space on the ground floor used as a medical center. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 32 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $49,715 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Tri-state deal roundup: Affordable housing, multifamily sale, hospital conversion

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul makes her tri-state deal roundup debut this week by handing out more than $100 million for affordable housing developments. One of them is Baldwin Commons in Hempstead. Park Grove Development scored $3.1 million for the 33-unit project near the hamlet’s Long Island Rail Road station. The development has already been supported by a $10 million award from a statewide initiative.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
cityandstateny.com

Eric Adams wants New York to learn to live with COVID. The city scrapped its guide map for how to do that.

Last week, the New York City Department of Health removed its color-coded COVID-19 alert system from its website, leaving a notice of plans to reevaluate the system. This week, the seven-day positivity rate in New York City crossed 14%, as the highly transmissible BA.5 omicron variant accounts for an increasing share of the city’s reported COVID-19 cases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy