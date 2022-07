If designing homes and buildings are your thing, then Tennessee is a good place to call home. In fact, the Volunteer State is actually the 15th best state for architects. In Murfreesboro alone, there are 16-architects with an active architecture & engineering license and 2 with applications in process. In Smyrna, there are 3-architects with an active license, while only 1 lives in La Vergne and a second in Eagleville. In case you're curious, 3-licensed architects live in Lascassas and 433 call nearby Nashville home.

