ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Body Of Missing Boater Found At Greater Boston Area Beach (UPDATE)

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

A man from Lynn has died after he was pulled from the water at a lake in Winchester on July 4th, authorities said.

Alford Garcia, age 52, was reported missing from his vessel in the area of Medford Boat Club and Shannon Beach around 5:50 p.m. on Monday, July 4, Massachusetts State Police said. He was reportedly seen going under the water after he fell off an inflatable float, police added.

Initial investigation revealed Garcia tried swimming back to shore but got tired and began to struggle in the water, according to police. Witnesses tried rescuing Garcia but were unable to find him.

Garcia's body was found the next day. The investigation into his death is ongoing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Man injured in North Andover fireworks incident identified

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man injured while handling fireworks in North Andover ahead of the town’s July Fourth show has been identified by several fire departments as Walter “Wally” Shaw, a firefighter and licensed pyrotechnician from Townsend. According to a GoFundMe page set up to...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winchester, MA
City
Lynn, MA
Medford, MA
Crime & Safety
Lynn, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Medford, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston

4 people injured, 2 trapped in single-car crash in Wakefield

Witnesses said the people involved are teenagers. Four people had to be rushed to a hospital, including one that was flown by medical helicopter to Boston, as a result of a single-car crash in Wakefield Tuesday. Wakefield police said that at 2:41 p.m., police and firefighters responded to a report...
WAKEFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boater#Swimming#Greater Boston Area Beach#Medford Boat Club#The Ma State Police
WCVB

Local musician's body found in Merrimack River near Whittier Bridge

AMESBURY, Mass. — A local musician has been identified as the man who was found early Tuesday morning near a bridge spanning the Merrimack River. Newburyport Police said the body of 71-year-old Robert Urzi, of Newburyport, was found in the river near the Whittier Bridge, which carries Interstate 95 over the waterway. The department thanked citizens for quickly calling for police after the body was discovered.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston

State police recover body of missing Lynn man in Upper Mystic Lake

Witnesses saw Alford Garcia, 52, go under the water after falling off an inflatable float off Shannon Beach in Winchester on Monday evening. The body of a Lynn man who was reported missing off Shannon Beach in Winchester on Monday evening has been recovered in Upper Mystic Lake. Alford Garcia,...
LYNN, MA
wbsm.com

Brockton Man Found Dead in Apartment

BROCKTON — A Brockton man has been found dead in his apartment after a staffer discovered his body on Tuesday morning in an incident not believed to be a random act of violence, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. The D.A.'s office said Brockton police are investigating...
BROCKTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman attacked by coyote in parking lot of restaurant on North Shore

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Police are investigating after a woman said she was attacked by a coyote in the parking lot of a restaurant on the North Shore over the weekend. The woman, a native of Texas who was in town visiting a friend, was walking out of the Bertucci’s at 450 Paradise Road in Swampscott around 10 p.m. Saturday when a coyote approached her, according to the Swampscott Police Department.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
307K+
Followers
47K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy