Body Of Missing Boater Found At Greater Boston Area Beach (UPDATE)

A man from Lynn has died after he was pulled from the water at a lake in Winchester on July 4th, authorities said.

Alford Garcia, age 52, was reported missing from his vessel in the area of Medford Boat Club and Shannon Beach around 5:50 p.m. on Monday, July 4, Massachusetts State Police said. He was reportedly seen going under the water after he fell off an inflatable float, police added.

Initial investigation revealed Garcia tried swimming back to shore but got tired and began to struggle in the water, according to police. Witnesses tried rescuing Garcia but were unable to find him.

Garcia's body was found the next day. The investigation into his death is ongoing.