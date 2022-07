Cincinnati Reds catcher Michael Papierski is not in the starting lineup against Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader. Papierski is yielding catching duties to Aramis Garcia following back-to-back starts while Garcia tended to an elbow injury. Papierski will likely return to the lineup for the later game on Thursday.

