ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man United goes Dutch again to buy left back Tyrell Malacia

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48I12P_0gVJ7iPp00
FILE - Feyenoord's Tyrell Malacia gestures during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between AS Roma and Feyenoord at National Arena in Tirana, Albania, on May 25, 2022. Manchester United has gone back to the Netherlands to buy its first player since Erik ten Hag arrived as coach. Tyrell Malacia signed from Feyenoord for a reported initial fee of $15.4 million. He will compete with England international Luke Shaw to play at left back. United says Malacia signed a four-year contract. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United went back to the Netherlands to buy its first player on Tuesday since Erik ten Hag arrived as coach.

Tyrell Malacia signed from Feyenoord for a reported initial fee of 15 million euros ($15.4 million) to compete with England international Luke Shaw to play at left back. United said Malacia signed a four-year contract.

“This is a new chapter for me, a new league with new teammates and a tremendous manager leading us,” Malacia said of Ten Hag, whose Ajax team finished top of the Eredivisie in each of the past four seasons when Feyenoord had a best finish of third.

Whether Netherlands international Malacia ever gets to play with Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford is unclear.

Ronaldo was excused from returning to preseason training on Monday, with the club citing family reasons, and it is unclear if he will fly with the team to Thailand this week.

The 37-year-old superstar has told the club he wants to leave and seek Champions League games. United will play in the Europa League this season after a sixth-placed finish in the English Premier League in May.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ajax are bracing for new offers from Manchester United and Arsenal for Lisandro Martinez with both sides entering a bidding war... as the Dutch outfit hold out for £43m for the wantaway defender

Ajax are expecting new offers from Manchester United and Arsenal for centre-back Lisandro Martinez. The Dutch club want £43million for their Argentine centre back with Arsenal and United now battling for his signature and both sides looking to wrap up the transfer as they prepare to embark on pre-season tours.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Atlético Madrid signs Brazilian midfielder Samuel Lino

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid has added young Brazilian Samuel Lino to its midfield, the Spanish club said Friday. Atlético said that Lino agreed to a five-year contract after it secured his transfer from Portuguese club Gil Vicente. The 22-year-old Lino scored 26 goals in 99 appearances...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrell Malacia
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
The Associated Press

Atlanta loans Tyler Wolff to Beveren for 2022-23 season

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta midfielder Tyler Wolff, a son of Austin coach Josh Wolff, was loaned by Major League Soccer’s Atlanta to Beveren of Belgium’s second tier for the 2022-23 season. Wolff, 19, signed with Atlanta in July 2020 and made 17 league appearances. He was part of the U.S. under-20 team that qualified for the 2024 men’s Olympic soccer tournament. Josh Wolff has been Austin’s coach since the team started play in MLS last year. He scored nine goals in 52 international appearances and was on the U.S. team at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups. The loan was announced Thursday.
MLS
BBC

Transfer news: United need £106m to sign Ajax duo

Manchester United have been asked to pay combined transfer fees of £106m in order to bring in Ajax's Argentina centre-back Lisandro Martinez, 24, and Brazil forward Antony, 22. (Daily Record), external. They also face late competition from Chelsea in their bid to sign Barcelona's 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Ian Maatsen rejects Feyenoord loan to stay with Chelsea — report

Ian Maatsen was one the dozen or so players back at Cobham on the first day of preseason this past weekend, but he was expected to not stay too long with a loan move lined up to Feyenoord for the season. However, that appears to not be happening now, with the 20-year-old instead set to stay ... “for the time being” ... and challenge for first-team spot. You love to see it!
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man United#Dutch#Manchester#Feyenoord#Eredivisie#Old Trafford#English
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Enter The Race With Ajax To Sign Bundesliga Striker

Manchester United have entered the race with AFC Ajax to sign a striker from the Bundesliga, according to a report. The forward positions - particularly centrally - are an area where The Red Devils are short in at the moment and with the continued rumours regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's unhappiness, they could be looking to step up the search for a goal scorer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Country
Netherlands
The Associated Press

US midfielder Luca de la Torre joins Celta Vigo in Spain

MADRID (AP) — United States midfielder Luca de la Torre has agreed to join Celta Vigo in the Spanish league, the club said Friday. Celta said that De la Torre will sign a four-year deal with the club based in northwest Spain. He arrives from Dutch club Heracles Almelo, where he made 64 appearances in the Eredivisie over two seasons. Previously, he had been with Fulham in England’s Premier League. The 24-year-old De la Torre has made 10 appearances for the U.S. national team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Departing Juventus winger to join fellow Italians in MLS

For one reason or another, Juventus players joining Major League Soccer appears to be the theme of the summer. Of course legendary captain Giorgio Chiellini was the first to make the jump when signing for Los Angeles FC, but he wasn’t the last. Young Albanian striker Giacomo Vrioni joined...
MLS
Yardbarker

Di Maria is in town! Argentinian begins his medical after agreeing move

Angel di Maria is currently undergoing his Juventus medical ahead of his much-awaited free transfer to the Bianconeri. The attacker left PSG at the end of last season, and he is now free to sign for another club. Since the end of the last campaign, Juve has been keen to...
UEFA
Yardbarker

European giant agrees personal terms with Juventus star

Bayern Munich is working hard to beat Chelsea to the signature of Juventus star, Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutchman wants out of the Allianz Stadium, and he has refused to extend his current deal with the Bianconeri. This has forced them to consider his sale, and the battle is between...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool League Fixtures Moved For Television

Some of Liverpool FC’s games at the start of this upcoming Premier League campaign have been shifted for the purposes of live broadcast. Heres goes... the second game of the Reds’ campaign against Crystal Palace at Anfield has been moved from Saturday (August 13) to Monday (August 15), and will now kick off at 8pm. The third game of the season, against Manchester United at Old Trafford, will also take place at 8pm. However, it will be on a Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

980K+
Followers
471K+
Post
445M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy