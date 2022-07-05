Paso Robles Police arrest logs for June 26 – July 3

On June 26, Jose Luis Campoverde, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 1st Street and Vine Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.

On June 26, Erick Joel Quintero, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and 14th St. in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On June 26, Kayleen Gisele Contreras-Coronel, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and 14th St. in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On June 26, Christopher James Herrera, 29, of Bakersfield Calif., was arrested in the 2400 block of Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On June 26, Marylin Valaquez Mora, 31, of Bakersfield California, was arrested in the 2400 block of Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and position of a specified controlled substance.

On June 26, Leon Curtis Roberts, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On June 26, Andrew Perry Embry, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On June 26, Marialena Campos Akins, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Preston Road and Santa Ynez in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On June 27, Salvador Trinidadresendiz, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1600 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On June 27, Julio Cesar Orantes, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher in for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On June 27, Joshua Corey King, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On June 28, Jose Manuel Avila, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher.

On June 28, Michael Edward Contreras, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On June 28, Nathaniel Williams Stanhope, 37, of Templeton, was arrested on theater Drive in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant, possession of narcotics for sale, and possession/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance.

On June 28, Mariano Rosales, 49, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Second and Olive Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant and for driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license.

On June 29, and James Daniel Elliot, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

On June 30, Harold Louis Barry, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2800 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.

On June 30, Douglas Jeremy Rambo, 26, of Santa Margarita, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for assault with a deadly weapon or instrument.

On July 1, Evelyn Katharina, 20, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 2300 block of Theater Drive in Paso Robles for possession of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, for being under the influence of a controlled substance, and for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On July 1, Ladd David Jones, 61, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2400 block of Spring Street in Pas Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On July 1, Ashley Denise Pierce, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2400 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On July 2, Jonathan Andrew Spencer, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1900 block of Riverside Avenue for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.

On July 2, Rogelio Espinoza Virrey, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Melody Drive and Niblick Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On July 2, Anna M. Lopez Hernandez, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of 19th St. in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On July 2, Martin Flores Gomez, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Corral Creek Road in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On July 2, Robert Dale Baty, 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On July 2, Oscar Ramirez Flores, 66, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a specified controlled substance, and multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On July 2, Cheryl Marie Hall, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested on N. River Rd. in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant.

On July 3, Lorenzo Munoznava, 21, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of 30th St. and Vine Street in Paso Robles for disorderly contact/being drunk in public.

On July 3, Albina Mejia Gonzalez, 24, of San Miguel, was arrested near the interest auction of 28th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher, willfully resisting delaying or obstructing justice, and for falsely representing oneself as another.

On July 3, Bailey James Ledger, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 10th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.

On July 3, Jose Carlos Alvarez, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of S. River Rd. and Creston Road in Paso Robles for carrying a dirk or dagger concealed on his person, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, and for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.

On July 3, Michel Edward Contreras, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.