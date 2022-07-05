ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Carpet Cleaning in Wausau, WI

By northstarcleaningrestoration
wordpress.com
 2 days ago

WSAW

$25K cash bond set for Stratford man after armed stand-off

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A man from Stratford’s cash bond has been set for $25,000 after his initial appearance in court on Tuesday. John Strasser is facing four charges which include, arson of a building, attempting to flee or elude an officer, intentionally pointing a firearm at law enforcement officers and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
STRATFORD, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Scammed Out of $2,500

A Marshfield man was scammed out of $2,500. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, the man reported being scammed out of the money after meeting an unknown person on WhatsApp. The individual attempted to disguise themselves as an FBI agent to retrieve the money. The man sent...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Stratford man charged following arson, high-speed chase and standoff

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $25,000 cash for a 41-year-old Stratford man arrested after two high-speed chases and a standoff. John Strasser is charged with arson, fleeing an officer, intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer and operating a firearm while intoxicated. Officer attempted...
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Man Arrested for OWI With a Child in the Vehicle

A Marshfield man was arrested for OWI with a child in the vehicle. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, a woman reported speaking to her ex-husband on the phone and was believed to be under the influence of intoxicants. Furthermore, the ex-husband had just picked up their child.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield’s Maple Fall Fest 2022 Dates Announced

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield’s annual Maple Fall Fest returns in 2022, taking place September 17-18, 2022 at Wildwood Park. Proceeds from each year’s festival go to fund grants for local organizations that support tourism efforts in Marshfield. This event will feature 150 vendors with original artwork,...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Antigo fireworks canceled due to weather

ANTIGO Wis. (WSAW) - The fireworks show in Antigo has been canceled Monday night because of unfavorable weather conditions. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department, they consulted with the pyrotechnics crew who made the decision to cancel them. The fireworks were originally supposed to happen at Antigo High...
ANTIGO, WI
Wausau, WI
WSAW

New restaurant, Osso Buco now open Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Osso Buco is now open in Weston. The new restaurant is located on Schofield Avenue. Basil previously occupied the space. During an interview with NewsChannel 7 in March, owner and Chef Marco Higuera said the restaurant would offer fine dining. “I’m going to focus mostly on...
WESTON, WI
WausauPilot

Farmers market vouchers still available for needy

STEVENS POINT – The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program has available one set of vouchers for eligible people to buy locally grown fresh produce – fruits, vegetables and herbs – at approved local farmers markets and road stands. The vouchers will be distributed by the Aging & Disability Resource Center on a first come, first serve basis.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Several injured, one arrested in UTV crash

An Illinois man is facing charges after a UTV crash that left several people injured, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported June 30 on County Hwy. B in the town of Harrison. One person was reportedly trapped underneath the UTV, according to initial reports.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pedestrian injured after being hit by vehicle in Village of Fremont

VILLAGE OF FREMONT, Wis. (WFRV) – Waupaca County Sheriff’s and Fremont Police believe alcohol was a factor in a crash that happened Saturday in the Village of Fremont. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call on Saturday, July 2 around 11:32 p.m. for a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Tustin Road.
FREMONT, WI
cwbradio.com

Clark County Man Sentenced for Possession

A Clark County man was sentenced for possession. Back in October of 2019, two people, Alexander Stumpner and Samantha Fristoe, were arrested after the execution of a search warrant. Law enforcement found baggies of crystalline substance, scales, fake money and paraphernalia on the tables. Earlier this year, Stumpner was found guilty of, due to a no contest plea, possession with intent-amphetamine.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Woman sentenced to six years in prison

Waupaca County Judge Raymond Huber sentenced April Hardegen, 31, to six years in state prison and four years of extended supervision. Hardegen appeared in court for sentencing Wednesday, June 29. On Feb. 24, she entered guilty pleas to two counts of first-degree reckless homicide in the 2021 heroin-overdose deaths of...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI

