Pages from the past

Since becoming a Smith County Master Gardener in 2015, I started thinking back on when my love of gardening really blossomed. I suppose being a farmer’s daughter was certainly an early influence. Having no experience in farming and after a few years with Dow Chemical during the war years, Daddy decided to try his hand at growing rice. That was not an easy endeavor, as you can imagine, with frequent summer hurricanes “laying the crop down” at just the wrong time. I remember asking him, “Daddy, why can’t you just scoop it all up to save?” “Can’t be done after it sits in water” was his reply, so another year was lost and creditors were not very understanding. But there were many successful years and our household wanted for nothing. On the edge of the rice fields, he always had a vegetable garden and would bring in the bounty for delicious meatless suppers. He worked long, hard hours and I wish I had thanked him more often.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO