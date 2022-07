LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new initiative in Louisville will allow people to rent household items, gardening tools and more. The Louisville Tool Library, located on Logan Street in the Shelby Park neighborhood, is designed a community lending library for just about everything but books. It will have a large collection of tools that people may need to help in the garage, kitchen, backyard, garden and more.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO