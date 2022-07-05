ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Pac-12 Football: Las Vegas releases updated win totals

By Nick Schultz about 6 hours
Pac-12 logo at midfield of the Pac-12 championship during the 2021 edition. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The Pac-12 has been in the news for the last week as it determines its future, but the 2022 football season is still around the corner. Las Vegas oddsmakers released the latest win total odds, and the favorite to win the league hasn’t changed.

USC continues to have the highest win total at 9.5, according to VegasInsider. Oregon and Utah are right behind the Trojans with 8.5 wins, followed by UCLA at 8.0 and Washington at 7.5.

USC made some major moves this offseason, hiring Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma and landing quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Jordan Addison — the No. 1 and No. 2 transfers, respectively, to hit the transfer portal this year, according to the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings. All told, the Trojans brought in five of On3’s top 50 transfers, including former Oregon running back Travis Dye.

Oregon also underwent changes over the offseason, losing coach Mario Cristobal to Miami and hiring former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning to replace him. The Ducks also got to work in the portal, notably bringing in former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix.

But the Pac-12 is gearing up to undergo massive changes of its own. USC and UCLA both announced they’re leaving the league in 2024 to join the Big Ten, adding to the intrigue of this coming season. The conference still has time before the two high-profile programs depart, but the question throughout the season and beyond will be what’s next for the league. Reports said the Big 12 is set to meet with some teams while Fresno State is expressing interest in making the jump from the Mountain West.

Here’s the full list of Pac-12 win totals for this season.

2022 Pac-12 football win totals

Arizona — 2.5

Arizona State — 5.5

Cal — 5.5

Colorado — 3.5

Oregon — 8.5

Oregon State — 5.5

Stanford — 4.5

UCLA — 8

USC — 9.5

Utah — 8.5

Washington — 7.5

Washington State — 5.5

