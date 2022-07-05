ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Updated On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings

By Drew Schott
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28vJwq_0gVIrIYj00

The Fourth of July weekend was an eventful one on the recruiting trail, with nearly a dozen On3 Consensus blue-chip prospects coming off the board.

Those commitments, as well as a flurry of decisions coming in the past few weeks, have shaken up the Team Recruiting Rankings as we head into July, one of the busiest months of the recruiting calendar.

As it stands now, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas have the nation’s top three recruiting classes and lead the rankings. But national powers like Alabama, Georgia, and Clemson are right on their heels. See the full top 25 below.

(Note: These rankings are updated as of 4:50 p.m. CT on July 6.)

1. Notre Dame

(92.922)

1 five-stars | 15 four-stars | 3 three-stars | 19 total recruits

Top Commit: Tampa Berkeley Prep EDGE Keon Keeley, No. 11 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Marcus Freeman continues to build the nation’s top recruiting class with recent commitments from four-star cornerback Christian Gray, four-star offensive tackle Charles Jagusah and four-star wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. The Fighting Irish’s top six commits are ranked in the top 100 of the On3 Consensus and the top 10 in their position rankings.

2. Ohio State (92.681)

2 five-stars | 13 four-stars | 1 three-stars | 16 total recruits

Top Commit: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy wide receiver Carnell Tate, No. 15

Summary: The Buckeyes, who held the top spot in the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings in late June, have been dominating the recruiting trail over the last few weeks. Ohio State has recently added commitments from three of the country’s top 10 receivers in Tate, Brandon Inniss and Noah Rogers, as well as top-200 cornerbacks Kayin Lee and Calvin Simpson-Hunt.

3. Alabama (92.052)

2 five-stars | 5 four-stars | 2 three-stars | 11 total recruits

Top Commit: Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson safety Tony Mitchell, No. 20

Summary: Alabama will be in the hunt for a No. 1 overall class until February and has further strengthed this class with recent commitments from prospects like Mitchell and four-star offensive lineman Ryqueze McElderry. Mitchell is one of the Crimson Tide’s two five-star prospects alongside cornerback Jahlil Hurley. Four of Alabama’s commitments are ranked in the top-100, including four-star quarterback Eli Holstein.

4. Texas (91.977)

1 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 6 three-stars | 18 total recruits

Top Commit: New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning, No. 1

Summary: When Manning announced Texas as his college destination, he elevated the Longhorns’ class to No. 7 in the country. The 10 players who committed to Texas after him pushed it even higher. Four-star safety Derek Williams and four-star wide receivers Johntay Cook II and Ryan Niblett figure to be impact players when they arrive in Austin.

5. Georgia (91.498)

0 five-stars | 9 four-stars | 2 three-stars | 12 total recruits

Top Commit: Phenix City (Ala.) Central cornerback A.J. Harris, No. 35 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Despite not earning a commitment from a five-star recruit yet, the defending national champions are building a strong 2023 class. The Bulldogs are recruiting the secondary especially well, landing commitments from Harris, four-star cornerback Daniel Harris and four-star Justyn Rhett, a former Notre Dame commit.

6.

Clemson (91.325)

0 five-stars | 15 four-stars | 1 three-stars | 16 total recruits

Top Commit: Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian quarterback Christopher Vizzina, No. 29

Summary: The Tigers, coming off a disappointing 2021 season, are still landing top prospects. That includes recent additions like four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley and four-star offensive lineman Harris Sewell. Additionally, Dabo Swinney is recruiting the quarterback position at an elite level by landing Vizzina, the No. 5 signal caller in the country, a year after signing five-star Cade Klubnik.

7. USC (90.749)

2 five-stars | 4 four-stars | 5 three-stars | 11 total recruits

Top Commit: Los Alamitos (Calif.) quarterback Malachi Nelson, No. 3

Summary: Lincoln Riley notched his signal-caller of the future when Nelson de-committed from Oklahoma to follow his future head coach to the Trojans. With Nelson, five-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch and four-star wideout Makai Lemon — Nelson’s high school teammate — in the same class, USC’s passing attack is bound to take off.

8. Penn State (90.583)

0 five-stars | 10 four-stars | 6 three-stars | 16 total recruits

Top Commit: Ashburn (Va.) Broad Run interior offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier, No. 31

Summary: After landing a top-10 class last year, the Nittany Lions are on track to do it again in 2023. The group is led by Birchmeier, the nation’s top interior offensive lineman. Penn State also showcased an ability to recruit outside its regional footprint by landing four-star EDGE Tomarrion Parker and four-star safety DaKaari Nelson from Alabama and four-star safety King Mack from Florida.

9. LSU (90.380)

0 five-stars | 9 four-stars | 2 three-stars | 11 total recruits

Top Commit: Minneapolis (Minn.) Robbinsdale Cooper EDGE Jaxon Howard, No. 101

Summary: Brian Kelly may not have signed a five-star recruit or top-100 prospect yet, but he is earning impressive commitments ahead of his opening season in Baton Rouge. The Tigers earned a spot in the top 10 of the rankings following July commitments from Howard, four-star EDGE Dashawn Womack, four-star EDGE Joshua Mickens, four-star defensive lineman Darron Reed and three-star in-state safety Ashton Stamps.

10. Miami (90.244)

1 five-stars | 6 four-stars | 5 three-stars | 12 total recruits

Top Commit: Bradenton (Fla). IMG Academy offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, No. 10 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Mario Cristobal is dominating on the recruiting trail in his first offseason as Miami’s head coach. The Hurricanes have quickly elevated into the top 10 behind the commitments of Mauigoa and four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada. Additionally, Miami beat out Ohio State and Alabama for four-star tight end Riley Williams.

11. Louisville (89.659)

0 five-stars | 7 four-stars | 4 three-stars | 11 total recruits

Top Commit: El Campo (Tex.) running back Rueben Owens, No. 33

Summary: Owens, one of the nation’s top running backs, spurned Texas and Texas A&M to join the Cardinals, who finished 6-7 last season. He is just one of Louisville’s talented commitments on the offensive side of the ball. Top-100 wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. , a former Oklahoma commit, and four-star quarterback Pierce Clarkson are poised to be promising pieces of the Cardinals’ passing game.

12. Arkansas (89.600)

0 five-stars | 7 four-stars | 11 three-stars | 20 total recruits

Top Commit: Bixby (Okla.) tight end Luke Hasz, No. 97

Summary: After a strong 9-4 season, Sam Pittman is starting to be rewarded on the recruiting trail. The Razorbacks’ class is fourth in the SEC and includes three four-star tight ends and four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton. Arkansas also earned commitments from multiple defensive playmakers, including four-star Tulsa (Okla.) cornerback Micah Tease.

13. Oregon (89.395)

0 five-stars | 6 four-stars | 4 three-stars | 10 total recruits

Top Commit: San Jose (Calif.) Valley Christian wide receiver Jurrion Dickey, No. 66

Summary: Dickey and four-star cornerback Caleb Presley are currently the only top-100 recruits in Oregon’s 2023 class. However, there are promising signs as new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attempts to recruit the West. Four of the Ducks’ top five commits are from California, Washington, Arizona and Nevada.

14.

(89.230)

1 five-stars | 3 four-stars | 10 three-stars | 14 total recruits

Top Commit: Long Beach (Calif.) Poly quarterback Nico Iamaleava, No. 4 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Iamaleava is the star of the Volunteers’ class and figures to be a key piece of Josh Heupel’s program when he arrives in Knoxville. Heupel and his staff are also finding inroads in the region. They landed four-star EDGE Caleb Herring, the top player in Tennessee, and top-100 tight end Ethan Davis from Georgia.

15. Florida State (88.917)

0 five-stars | 5 four-stars | 4 three-stars | 10 total recruits

Top Commit: Highland Home (Ala.) EDGE Keldric Faulk, No. 63

Summary: Landing Faulk, a four-star and top-100 recruit, is a massive win on the recruiting trail for Mike Norvell. The Seminoles also earned recent commitments from four-star interior offensive lineman Roderick Kearney and two four-star recruits on the front seven. Four-star quarterback Chris Parson is headed for Tallahassee as well.

16. Oklahoma (88.743)

0 five-stars | 2 four-stars | 9 three-stars | 11 total recruits

Top Commit: Denton (Tex.) Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold, No. 34

Summary: Arnold, the MVP of the Elite 11, is poised to be the Sooners’ signal-caller of the future. Brent Venables’ class is steadily improving in the rankings behind recent commitments from players including four-star wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway and three-star linebacker Phil Picciotti. Oklahoma is still in the hunt for multiple four-and-five-star prospects as it prepares for its move to the SEC.

17. Florida (88.667)

0 five-stars | 5 four-stars | 4 three stars | 9 total recruits

Top Commit: Thomaston (Ga.) Upson-Lee defensive lineman T.J. Searcy, No. 153

Summary: Despite losing out on recruits, including quarterback Jaden Rashada, Billy Napier earned a huge commitment from Searcy on July 4 to get Florida back on track. Searcy, one of the nation’s top defensive linemen, is the top-ranked prospect in the Gators’ defensive-heavy 2023 class. The group currently includes five four-stars.

18. Baylor (88.483)

0 five-stars | 5 four-stars | 12 three-stars | 22 total recruits

Top Commit: Arlington (Tex.) Lamar offensive tackle Isaiah Robinson, No. 193 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Following Baylor’s Sugar Bowl win, Dave Aranda and the Bears are finding in-state success on the recruiting trail. The Bears’ top two recruits, Robinson and four-star quarterback Austin Novosad, are from Texas. Overall, 18 of Baylor’s 22 commitments are from the Lone Star State.

19. Michigan State (88.389)

0 five-stars | 4 four-stars | 6 three-stars | 10 total recruits

Top Commit: Bettendorf (Iowa) Pleasant Valley EDGE Andrew Depaepe, No. 150

Summary: Michigan State is starting to feel the ramifications of its breakthrough 2021 season. Despite having only one 2023 prospect ranked in the top-200, the Spartans have earned multiple commitments from the recruiting hotbeds of Texas and Florida. One of these recruits, three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson, may be Michigan State’s signal-caller of the future.

20. North Carolina (88.371)

0 five-stars | 4 four-stars | 10 three-stars | 14 total recruits

Top Commit: Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge wide receiver Christian Hamilton, No. 182

Summary: Despite an underwhelming season on the field, Mack Brown is still finding success on the recruiting trail. After landing two top-100 prospects as part of 2022’s No. 10 recruiting class, the Tar Heels currently have commitments from Hamilton and four-star EDGE Jaybron Harvey. Both are top 10 players in North Carolina.

21. Texas Tech (88.306)

0 five-stars | 2 four-stars | 20 three-stars | 23 total recruits

Top Commit: Post (Tex.) EDGE Isaiah Crawford, No. 144

Summary: Even though Texas Tech lost cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt to Ohio State, Joey McGuire has built an impressive class in Lubbock during his first offseason with the program. McGuire’s previous years as a Texas high school football coach have certainly helped the Red Raiders, since 20 of Texas Tech’s commits are in-state prospects.

22. Iowa (88.247)

1 five-stars | 3 four-stars | 10 three-stars | 15 total commits

Top Commit: Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, No. 5 in On3 Consensus

Summary: For the second straight year, Kirk Ferentz has landed the top recruit from Iowa. First, it was safety Xavier Nwankpa. Now, it’s Proctor, the highest-ranked commitment in program history. The offensive lineman will play alongside a talented class that includes four-star running back Kendrick Raphael from Florida.

23. Cincinnati (88.130)

0 five-stars | 2 four-stars | 18 three-stars | 20 total recruits

Top Commit: Bloomington (Ind.) St. Joseph’s safety Daeh McCullough, No. 219

Summary: McCullough is the leader of the Bearcats’ class following his decommitment from Indiana. Fresh off a berth in the College Football Playoff, Cincinnati is beating out established programs for players like McCullough and four-star linebacker Trevor Carter. These types of commitments should bode well for the Bearcats when they enter the Big 12 in 2023.

24. Stanford (87.958)

0 five-stars | 4 four-stars | 4 three-stars | 10 total recruits

Top Commit: Haslet (Tex.) Eaton tight end Jaden Platt, No. 252

Summary: The Cardinal notched two crucial commitments on offense with Platt and four-star wide receiver Ahmari Borden from Georgia. Stanford also landed four-star running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. from Miami. Despite another sub-.500 campaign last year, David Shaw is on track to land his third top-25 class in four years.

25. Northwestern (87.945)

0 five-stars | 1 four-stars | 19 three-stars | 20 total recruits

Top Commit: Cypress (Tex.) Cy Ranch defensive lineman Ashton Porter, No. 258

Summary: A 3-9 campaign in 2021 did not slow down Northwestern’s recruiting efforts. In fact, the Wildcats had one of the nation’s top-ranked recruiting classes earlier this summer behind the commitments of Porter, three-star linebacker Nigel Glover and three-star interior offensive lineman Dylan Senda.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Reacts To Panthers Trade

When the 2022 NFL season kicks off, Baker Mayfield will officially take the field with a new team. The former No. 1 overall pick watched as the Cleveland Browns moved heaven and Earth to land Deshaun Watson in a trade. Not long later, Mayfield made it clear he wouldn't play for the franchise again.
CLEVELAND, OH
HBCU Gameday

Trey Fisher, son of Jimbo Fisher, transfers to HBCU

Trey Fisher, the son of Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, has found a new home at an HBCU. Fisher has landed in Tallahassee, Florida at HBCU Florida A&M University after transferring from the University of Tennessee-Martin. His name appears on FAMU’s roster as a quarterback. The younger Fisher...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Spun

Former Alabama Player Sold His National Championship Ring

The 2020 college football season saw the Alabama Crimson Tide win their third national title of the College Football Playoff era. But for one Alabama player, the championship ring was too valuable to keep for posterity. During the new season of Pawn Stars, an 2020 championship ring was sold to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Major reason why UCLA leaving for Big Ten revealed

UCLA shocked the college football world by making future plans to join the Big Ten in 2024. The move was reportedly done for financial reasons, but with an interesting twist. On Tuesday, Ben Bolch of The Los Angeles Times reported that the university’s debt-burdened athletic department was on its way to having to cut multiple sports before moving to the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
On3.com

Two teams battling for 5-star defensive lineman Peter Woods

A little more than 48 hours remain until one of the biggest prizes in the 2023 recruiting cycle comes off the board. On Friday evening, five-star Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive lineman Peter Woods will make his commitment announcement. His current list of top schools includes Alabama, Clemson, Florida, and Jackson...
ALABASTER, AL
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Staff News

There's no denying that Deion Sanders has been finding incredible success in turning Jackson State into a rising power in college football. But his ability to recruit staffers might be just as impressive as his ability to recruit players. This week Jackson State hired Maurice Sims from the Georgia Bulldogs....
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Browns Have 8-Word Goodbye Message For Baker Mayfield

Say what you will about Baker Mayfield, but the former No. 1 overall pick poured his heart and soul into the Cleveland Browns organization from the moment he was drafted in 2018. After an up-and-down start to his NFL career, he helped the Browns break their 18-year postseason drought in...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Miami offers two sons of former NBA players

Miami extended its recruiting board for the 2023 class by adding a pair of sons of former NBA players in the past week. Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy four-star power Carey Booth, the son of Calvin Booth, and Houston (Texas) Strake Jesuit four-star shooting guard Jace Posey, the son of James Posey, have been offered by the Hurricanes.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ohio State#Red Raiders#American Football#Clemson#Top Commit#Academy#Buckeyes
247Sports

Detroit King 5-star QB Dante Moore to announce commitment on Friday

Detroit King five-star quarterback Dante Moore will announce his commitment on Friday. The announcement will happen at Detroit King at noon and will be carried live on ESPN's SportsCenter. Moore has not named finalists, but Oregon leads on his 247Sports Crystal Ball with Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Michigan and LSU...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
On3.com

4-star twin brothers Michael and Andrew Harris commit to UCF

Twice is indeed nice for Guz Malzahn and Co. The UCF head coach got doubly good news on Wednesday when Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley twin brothers Andrew Harris and Michael Harris committed to the Knights. Andrew, a 6-foot, 195-pound linebacker, ranks as the nation’s No. 201 overall prospect, according...
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star RB Richard Young names top schools

Five-star running back recruit Richard Young has named his list of top schools.Young is the second-ranked running back recruit in the class of 2023. Young plays high school football for Lehigh Senior High School in Lehigh Acres, Florida. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound running back is the No. 24 prospect in the class of 2023 and the No. 5 recruit in Florida. Young also runs track and has excellent speed for someone his size.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
62K+
Followers
56K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy