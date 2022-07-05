Updated On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings

The Fourth of July weekend was an eventful one on the recruiting trail, with nearly a dozen On3 Consensus blue-chip prospects coming off the board.

Those commitments, as well as a flurry of decisions coming in the past few weeks, have shaken up the Team Recruiting Rankings as we head into July, one of the busiest months of the recruiting calendar.

As it stands now, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas have the nation’s top three recruiting classes and lead the rankings. But national powers like Alabama, Georgia, and Clemson are right on their heels. See the full top 25 below.

(Note: These rankings are updated as of 4:50 p.m. CT on July 6.)

1. Notre Dame

(92.922)

1 five-stars | 15 four-stars | 3 three-stars | 19 total recruits

Top Commit: Tampa Berkeley Prep EDGE Keon Keeley, No. 11 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Marcus Freeman continues to build the nation’s top recruiting class with recent commitments from four-star cornerback Christian Gray, four-star offensive tackle Charles Jagusah and four-star wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. The Fighting Irish’s top six commits are ranked in the top 100 of the On3 Consensus and the top 10 in their position rankings.

2. Ohio State (92.681)

2 five-stars | 13 four-stars | 1 three-stars | 16 total recruits

Top Commit: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy wide receiver Carnell Tate, No. 15

Summary: The Buckeyes, who held the top spot in the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings in late June, have been dominating the recruiting trail over the last few weeks. Ohio State has recently added commitments from three of the country’s top 10 receivers in Tate, Brandon Inniss and Noah Rogers, as well as top-200 cornerbacks Kayin Lee and Calvin Simpson-Hunt.

3. Alabama (92.052)

2 five-stars | 5 four-stars | 2 three-stars | 11 total recruits

Top Commit: Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson safety Tony Mitchell, No. 20

Summary: Alabama will be in the hunt for a No. 1 overall class until February and has further strengthed this class with recent commitments from prospects like Mitchell and four-star offensive lineman Ryqueze McElderry. Mitchell is one of the Crimson Tide’s two five-star prospects alongside cornerback Jahlil Hurley. Four of Alabama’s commitments are ranked in the top-100, including four-star quarterback Eli Holstein.

4. Texas (91.977)

1 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 6 three-stars | 18 total recruits

Top Commit: New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning, No. 1

Summary: When Manning announced Texas as his college destination, he elevated the Longhorns’ class to No. 7 in the country. The 10 players who committed to Texas after him pushed it even higher. Four-star safety Derek Williams and four-star wide receivers Johntay Cook II and Ryan Niblett figure to be impact players when they arrive in Austin.

5. Georgia (91.498)

0 five-stars | 9 four-stars | 2 three-stars | 12 total recruits

Top Commit: Phenix City (Ala.) Central cornerback A.J. Harris, No. 35 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Despite not earning a commitment from a five-star recruit yet, the defending national champions are building a strong 2023 class. The Bulldogs are recruiting the secondary especially well, landing commitments from Harris, four-star cornerback Daniel Harris and four-star Justyn Rhett, a former Notre Dame commit.

6.

Clemson (91.325)

0 five-stars | 15 four-stars | 1 three-stars | 16 total recruits

Top Commit: Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian quarterback Christopher Vizzina, No. 29

Summary: The Tigers, coming off a disappointing 2021 season, are still landing top prospects. That includes recent additions like four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley and four-star offensive lineman Harris Sewell. Additionally, Dabo Swinney is recruiting the quarterback position at an elite level by landing Vizzina, the No. 5 signal caller in the country, a year after signing five-star Cade Klubnik.

7. USC (90.749)

2 five-stars | 4 four-stars | 5 three-stars | 11 total recruits

Top Commit: Los Alamitos (Calif.) quarterback Malachi Nelson, No. 3

Summary: Lincoln Riley notched his signal-caller of the future when Nelson de-committed from Oklahoma to follow his future head coach to the Trojans. With Nelson, five-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch and four-star wideout Makai Lemon — Nelson’s high school teammate — in the same class, USC’s passing attack is bound to take off.

8. Penn State (90.583)

0 five-stars | 10 four-stars | 6 three-stars | 16 total recruits

Top Commit: Ashburn (Va.) Broad Run interior offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier, No. 31

Summary: After landing a top-10 class last year, the Nittany Lions are on track to do it again in 2023. The group is led by Birchmeier, the nation’s top interior offensive lineman. Penn State also showcased an ability to recruit outside its regional footprint by landing four-star EDGE Tomarrion Parker and four-star safety DaKaari Nelson from Alabama and four-star safety King Mack from Florida.

9. LSU (90.380)

0 five-stars | 9 four-stars | 2 three-stars | 11 total recruits

Top Commit: Minneapolis (Minn.) Robbinsdale Cooper EDGE Jaxon Howard, No. 101

Summary: Brian Kelly may not have signed a five-star recruit or top-100 prospect yet, but he is earning impressive commitments ahead of his opening season in Baton Rouge. The Tigers earned a spot in the top 10 of the rankings following July commitments from Howard, four-star EDGE Dashawn Womack, four-star EDGE Joshua Mickens, four-star defensive lineman Darron Reed and three-star in-state safety Ashton Stamps.

10. Miami (90.244)

1 five-stars | 6 four-stars | 5 three-stars | 12 total recruits

Top Commit: Bradenton (Fla). IMG Academy offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, No. 10 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Mario Cristobal is dominating on the recruiting trail in his first offseason as Miami’s head coach. The Hurricanes have quickly elevated into the top 10 behind the commitments of Mauigoa and four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada. Additionally, Miami beat out Ohio State and Alabama for four-star tight end Riley Williams.

11. Louisville (89.659)

0 five-stars | 7 four-stars | 4 three-stars | 11 total recruits

Top Commit: El Campo (Tex.) running back Rueben Owens, No. 33

Summary: Owens, one of the nation’s top running backs, spurned Texas and Texas A&M to join the Cardinals, who finished 6-7 last season. He is just one of Louisville’s talented commitments on the offensive side of the ball. Top-100 wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. , a former Oklahoma commit, and four-star quarterback Pierce Clarkson are poised to be promising pieces of the Cardinals’ passing game.

12. Arkansas (89.600)

0 five-stars | 7 four-stars | 11 three-stars | 20 total recruits

Top Commit: Bixby (Okla.) tight end Luke Hasz, No. 97

Summary: After a strong 9-4 season, Sam Pittman is starting to be rewarded on the recruiting trail. The Razorbacks’ class is fourth in the SEC and includes three four-star tight ends and four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton. Arkansas also earned commitments from multiple defensive playmakers, including four-star Tulsa (Okla.) cornerback Micah Tease.

13. Oregon (89.395)

0 five-stars | 6 four-stars | 4 three-stars | 10 total recruits

Top Commit: San Jose (Calif.) Valley Christian wide receiver Jurrion Dickey, No. 66

Summary: Dickey and four-star cornerback Caleb Presley are currently the only top-100 recruits in Oregon’s 2023 class. However, there are promising signs as new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attempts to recruit the West. Four of the Ducks’ top five commits are from California, Washington, Arizona and Nevada.

14.

(89.230)

1 five-stars | 3 four-stars | 10 three-stars | 14 total recruits

Top Commit: Long Beach (Calif.) Poly quarterback Nico Iamaleava, No. 4 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Iamaleava is the star of the Volunteers’ class and figures to be a key piece of Josh Heupel’s program when he arrives in Knoxville. Heupel and his staff are also finding inroads in the region. They landed four-star EDGE Caleb Herring, the top player in Tennessee, and top-100 tight end Ethan Davis from Georgia.

15. Florida State (88.917)

0 five-stars | 5 four-stars | 4 three-stars | 10 total recruits

Top Commit: Highland Home (Ala.) EDGE Keldric Faulk, No. 63

Summary: Landing Faulk, a four-star and top-100 recruit, is a massive win on the recruiting trail for Mike Norvell. The Seminoles also earned recent commitments from four-star interior offensive lineman Roderick Kearney and two four-star recruits on the front seven. Four-star quarterback Chris Parson is headed for Tallahassee as well.

16. Oklahoma (88.743)

0 five-stars | 2 four-stars | 9 three-stars | 11 total recruits

Top Commit: Denton (Tex.) Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold, No. 34

Summary: Arnold, the MVP of the Elite 11, is poised to be the Sooners’ signal-caller of the future. Brent Venables’ class is steadily improving in the rankings behind recent commitments from players including four-star wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway and three-star linebacker Phil Picciotti. Oklahoma is still in the hunt for multiple four-and-five-star prospects as it prepares for its move to the SEC.

17. Florida (88.667)

0 five-stars | 5 four-stars | 4 three stars | 9 total recruits

Top Commit: Thomaston (Ga.) Upson-Lee defensive lineman T.J. Searcy, No. 153

Summary: Despite losing out on recruits, including quarterback Jaden Rashada, Billy Napier earned a huge commitment from Searcy on July 4 to get Florida back on track. Searcy, one of the nation’s top defensive linemen, is the top-ranked prospect in the Gators’ defensive-heavy 2023 class. The group currently includes five four-stars.

18. Baylor (88.483)

0 five-stars | 5 four-stars | 12 three-stars | 22 total recruits

Top Commit: Arlington (Tex.) Lamar offensive tackle Isaiah Robinson, No. 193 in On3 Consensus

Summary: Following Baylor’s Sugar Bowl win, Dave Aranda and the Bears are finding in-state success on the recruiting trail. The Bears’ top two recruits, Robinson and four-star quarterback Austin Novosad, are from Texas. Overall, 18 of Baylor’s 22 commitments are from the Lone Star State.

19. Michigan State (88.389)

0 five-stars | 4 four-stars | 6 three-stars | 10 total recruits

Top Commit: Bettendorf (Iowa) Pleasant Valley EDGE Andrew Depaepe, No. 150

Summary: Michigan State is starting to feel the ramifications of its breakthrough 2021 season. Despite having only one 2023 prospect ranked in the top-200, the Spartans have earned multiple commitments from the recruiting hotbeds of Texas and Florida. One of these recruits, three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson, may be Michigan State’s signal-caller of the future.

20. North Carolina (88.371)

0 five-stars | 4 four-stars | 10 three-stars | 14 total recruits

Top Commit: Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge wide receiver Christian Hamilton, No. 182

Summary: Despite an underwhelming season on the field, Mack Brown is still finding success on the recruiting trail. After landing two top-100 prospects as part of 2022’s No. 10 recruiting class, the Tar Heels currently have commitments from Hamilton and four-star EDGE Jaybron Harvey. Both are top 10 players in North Carolina.

21. Texas Tech (88.306)

0 five-stars | 2 four-stars | 20 three-stars | 23 total recruits

Top Commit: Post (Tex.) EDGE Isaiah Crawford, No. 144

Summary: Even though Texas Tech lost cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt to Ohio State, Joey McGuire has built an impressive class in Lubbock during his first offseason with the program. McGuire’s previous years as a Texas high school football coach have certainly helped the Red Raiders, since 20 of Texas Tech’s commits are in-state prospects.

22. Iowa (88.247)

1 five-stars | 3 four-stars | 10 three-stars | 15 total commits

Top Commit: Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, No. 5 in On3 Consensus

Summary: For the second straight year, Kirk Ferentz has landed the top recruit from Iowa. First, it was safety Xavier Nwankpa. Now, it’s Proctor, the highest-ranked commitment in program history. The offensive lineman will play alongside a talented class that includes four-star running back Kendrick Raphael from Florida.

23. Cincinnati (88.130)

0 five-stars | 2 four-stars | 18 three-stars | 20 total recruits

Top Commit: Bloomington (Ind.) St. Joseph’s safety Daeh McCullough, No. 219

Summary: McCullough is the leader of the Bearcats’ class following his decommitment from Indiana. Fresh off a berth in the College Football Playoff, Cincinnati is beating out established programs for players like McCullough and four-star linebacker Trevor Carter. These types of commitments should bode well for the Bearcats when they enter the Big 12 in 2023.

24. Stanford (87.958)

0 five-stars | 4 four-stars | 4 three-stars | 10 total recruits

Top Commit: Haslet (Tex.) Eaton tight end Jaden Platt, No. 252

Summary: The Cardinal notched two crucial commitments on offense with Platt and four-star wide receiver Ahmari Borden from Georgia. Stanford also landed four-star running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. from Miami. Despite another sub-.500 campaign last year, David Shaw is on track to land his third top-25 class in four years.

25. Northwestern (87.945)

0 five-stars | 1 four-stars | 19 three-stars | 20 total recruits

Top Commit: Cypress (Tex.) Cy Ranch defensive lineman Ashton Porter, No. 258

Summary: A 3-9 campaign in 2021 did not slow down Northwestern’s recruiting efforts. In fact, the Wildcats had one of the nation’s top-ranked recruiting classes earlier this summer behind the commitments of Porter, three-star linebacker Nigel Glover and three-star interior offensive lineman Dylan Senda.