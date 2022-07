After a dismal loss to the New York Mets on May 5, Philadelphia Phillies' first baseman Rhys Hoskins looked lifeless. Hoskins went 0-for-5 at the plate that day, his second straight game without a hit. His batting average was below the Mendoza Line, and he had hit just two home runs in his first 26 games. Even the most ardent of his fans could not deny that the veteran wasn't pulling his weight.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO