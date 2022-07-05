ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Unpopular Rivlary Opinion: I want Louisville Sports to Get Better

On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14h9fz_0gVIq1fq00
LEXINGTON, KY - JANUARY 30: Assistant coach Kenny Payne of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Rupp Arena on January 30, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Over the last few weeks, some in this fanbase have shown insecurity about our little brother, the University of Louisville. Over the last 3 years, UK has experienced a dominance over Louisville that hasn’t happened on the basketball court and football field together, maybe ever. The football team has won the last 3 games against UofL by a combined score of 153-44. On the basketball side, UK has won 11 of 14 games since John Calipari arrived, including 2-0 in the NCAA Tournament. It’s been bright days for UK in the rivalry.

But the hiring of Kenny Payne and the dramatically improved recruiting of Scott Satterfield have some (not many) feeling nervous in this fanbase. UK basketball is on shaky ground right now and NIL conflict has some questions brewing amongst the football fanbase. Could the rivalry be shifting back towards the Cards? Let me address this on two fronts:

First, hell no it isn’t. Games are not played in board rooms or on the recruiting trail. They are played on fields and courts. And until Kenny Payne proves his coaching chops and until Scott Satterfield proves he can coach his way out of a paper bag, those two programs don’t worry me. It’s not out of the realm that Scott’s Tots play so poorly this year, before the great class even comes in, that he is toast at the end of the year. And then those guys might not even come. And the UofL basketball roster isn’t looking too great either so if UofL misses the tournament again this year, does the fanbase become impatient again? The point being, I’d rather be us than them right now.

But secondly, and I don’t care how unpopular this is to be, I want UofL to get better. A great rivalry isn’t great because one team beats the piss out of the other every year. If that were the case, we’d be rivals with Jacksonville State in football. No, what makes a great rivalry is great games, players, and moments. UofL has provided none of those for a few years. Think about the football wins over UofL under Stoops:

  • 2016: 41-38 (Lamar Fumble)
  • 2018: 56-10 (Petrino fired)
  • 2019: 45-13 (Bowden runs wild)
  • 2021: 52-21 (Levis dominates)

I would argue the Lamar fumble game is clearly the one that was most satisfying. And that wasn’t because that UK team was so great. It was because that UofL team thought THEY were. Beating good UofL teams will always be more memorable and provide more ammo in the rivalry than beating them down when their football team can barely complete a forward pass.

The same goes for basketball. The best wins, for me, are the two NCAA Tournament wins. And why? Not just because they were in the tournament but because they were against two of Pitino’s best teams at UofL. Give me a matchup against ranked programs than one against a Cards team headed to the NIT. Remember that David Padgett squad? Yeah, me neither.

Rooting for UofL to improve their programs and rooting for them in games are not the same thing. But which would you rather have:

  • A. 11-0 UofL comes to Kroger Field with a chance to make the playoff and we beat them
  • B. 0-11 UofL comes to Kroger Field and we beat them by 50

Give me Option A every day. A rivalry is all about deflating your rival’s hopes and dreams. If a crappy team comes to Rupp or Kroger and we smash them, it doesn’t matter to UofL fans at all. What kind of rivalry is that?

Now, does hoping their teams get better bring in a greater risk of actually losing games? Of course, it does. But what kind of program and fanbase are we when we’d rather our rival be awful all the time because we’re too scared to play a good team. That’s Mitch Barnhart’s style of schedule when it comes to football. Too scared to take a chance. But as a fanbase, I’d rather increase the risk of losing if it means hurting them more when UK wins.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

BOZICH | Conference realignment bingo, guaranteed to entertain, enflame, endure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Atlantic Coast Conference is discussing a loose alignment with the Pac-12, which has a group of teams talking to the crumbling Big 12, which is still trying to process losing Oklahoma and Texas to the Southeastern Conference, which is keeping an eye on the Big Ten, which is waiting on Notre Dame, which keeps stiff-arming the ACC.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Vanderbilt flips 4-star cornerback Martel Hight from Louisville

A few weekends back, Vanderbilt covertly hosted then-Louisville 4-star cornerback commit Martel Hight on an official visit. The Commodores have gone full Pancake Pantry mode, flipping Hight from the Cardinals while adding a new highest-ranked recruit for their 2023 class. Hight announced his decision Thursday via Twitter — he was considered a very strong Vanderbilt lean since decommitting from Louisville on June 19.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Field, KY
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
yoursportsedge.com

Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen might not be quite what you expect

If you think you might have an idea what new Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen might be like, chances are your perceptions are wrong because I know mine were. Edelen won the Miss Danville competition last August to qualify for the state pageant and event organizers told me how special she was long before she won the Miss Kentucky crown.
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

Louisville women's basketball event loaded with talent

The Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville becomes a big-time stop for women's college basketball programs tomorrow. The NCAA six-day evaluation period kicks off for college coaches, who will make Louisville a stop with the Run 4 the Roses and Nike EBYL events running on the 84 courts in the Exposition Center. The Run 4 the Roses event began on Tuesday but the elite older teams play first on Wednesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Satterfield
Person
John Calipari
Person
Mitch Barnhart
Person
Kenny Payne
Person
David Padgett
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky by Heart: Some recent discoveries about Kentucky’s unique connection to American heritage

In the “Wondering If You Knew This About Kentucky” department, here are a few tidbits I recently discovered related to the state’s connection to its American heritage. Perhaps the most famous inventor in American history, Thomas Alva Edison, was a resident of Louisville for over a year before he gained world-wide fame for his contributions. He came to the city in 1866 at only age 19, working as a telegrapher for Western Union. He lived in a “shotgun duplex” in an area of the city now known as Butchertown. His stay as an employee of Western Union didn’t end well, however. Working on the night shift in 1867, he was distracted by his interest in experimenting with a battery. Unfortunately, Edison spilled sulfuric acid on the floor. The acid ran through the floorboard and landed on his boss’s desk below. The next day, the future icon was fired.
KENTUCKY STATE
kychamberbottomline.com

Secretary Jim Gray Provides Updates on Kentucky Transportation “Mega-Projects”

Presenting to the Budget Review Subcommittee on Transportation Wednesday in Frankfort, Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray told legislators that the Cabinet is delivering on its commitment to move forward with three mega projects across the state. The mega projects include completion of the Mountain Parkway in eastern Kentucky, construction of...
FRANKFORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Court#Recruiting#Uofl
lanereport.com

Louisville Paving appoints F. Hunter Strickler as president

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — F. Hunter Strickler has been named president of Louisville Paving & Construction, after being involved in the family business for nearly two decades. As a fifth-generation leader, Hunter navigated his way through the organization from a summer laborer during high school and college, to a night shift Superpave Plant Technologist on paving crews and at our Bluegrass Testing Laboratory. Hunter progressed through operations as a Project Manager, Division Vice President, and most recently Executive Vice President of the LPC organization at large.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville health care company Confluent moving headquarters to Lyndon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based health care company is moving its headquarters to Lyndon. Confluent Health announced Wednesday its headquarters will soon be located at 1650 Lyndon Farm Court in east Louisville. Renovations to the building off La Grange Road are underway, with completion and employee relocation planned for Aug. 1.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
leoweekly.com

She Was Locked In An ‘Attorney Booth’ At Louisville’s Jail And Not Checked On. She Killed Herself.

For the last 18 hours of her life, Stephanie Dunbar was kept locked in a cramped “attorney booth” at the Louisville jail. Unlike a traditional cell, it lacked a mattress, running water or a toilet. The room wasn’t designed for incarceration, but Metro Corrections sometimes uses the booths when single cells aren’t available and an inmate needs to be segregated from general population.
leoweekly.com

MozzaPi’s Pizza Remains Near And Dear To My Heart

I’m pretty sure I’ve told you before that pizza is one of my favorite foods. I can’t think of one of Louisville’s 60-some pizzerias that I would flatly reject. Well, possibly some of the national chains, unless I was really hungry. I mean, what’s not to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
62K+
Followers
56K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy