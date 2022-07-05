ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Heisman Trophy: Las Vegas releases update odds

By Sam Gillenwater
 3 days ago
Bryan Bedder | Getty Images

A new college football season means a new winner of the Heisman Trophy will be selected to join the elite class of former winners. Reigning Heisman Bryce Young will be back this fall to potentially defend his trophy with only one player in history winning it back to back. Still, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud leads a deep field looking to take Young’s title.

Vegas Insider recently updated their 2022 Heisman Odds. Stroud leads the way as the favorite with 2021’s winner not far behind in 2022.

Stroud is preparing to build on a phenomenal redshirt freshman season in Columbus. He finished Top 5 in the nation in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and QBR. His elite numbers along with Ohio State’s projected record will have him firmly in the mix all throughout the 2022 season.

While extremely rare, a repeat win for Young is not out of the question at +350. How difficult a feat it is is likely what’s holding Young back from being closer to the top spot. His stats from last season were phenomenal with second place finishes in yards, touchdowns and QBR in the NCAA. Nick Saban’s first Heisman QB at Alabama could very well make history and do it again this fall.

USC QB Caleb Williams will have a better chance to win it with his first full season as a starter ahead. His Heisman campaign was held back last season at Oklahoma only because he started just eight games. Behind him sits a pair of Longhorns in RB Bijan Robinson and QB Quinn Ewers to round out the Top 5.

The Heisman once again projects as a QB race in 2022. 19 of the 27 players within +5000 odds are quarterbacks. Running back comes second with six candidates while wide receiver (Jaxson Smith-Njigba) and defense (Will Anderson Jr.) each got one.

Each of these players will have their opportunity to compete for one of the most respected awards in sports. With multiple candidates, Stroud and Young remain in the driver’s seats and likely will remain near there from now until December 10th with the Heisman Ceremony.

