Breaking down changes to the 2022-23 WPIAL boys golf alignment

The WPIAL released new section alignments for the next two-year cycle in all sports, and changes will be implemented starting this fall.

This summer, the Tribune-Review will break down changes for each of the WPIAL sports.

Here’s a look at the upcoming WPIAL boys golf season:

2021 WPIAL championships

WPIAL 3A team champion: Fox Chapel

WPIAL 2A team champion: North Catholic

WPIAL 3A individual champion: Nick Turowski, Penn-Trafford, 70 (even)

WPIAL 2A individual champion: Brian McDonnell, Eden Christian Academy, 75 (5-over)

Notable changes

The WPIAL will move to a 36-hole format for the individual championships this season. All WPIAL qualifiers will play an 18-hole opening round, and then the top 36 players and ties advance to an 18-hole championship round a week later at a different course.

Scores from the two rounds are cumulative, meaning the WPIAL champion will be the player who cards the lowest score over all 36 holes.

“Players will now need to score well in both rounds to advance,” said WPIAL steering committee chairperson Jim Croushore. “We wanted the best players from District 7 to have an opportunity to win the WPIAL championships and advance to the PIAA championships.”

The PIAA individual championships also will be returning to a 36-hole format.

Class 3A will feature three fewer teams, and Class 2A grew by three teams for the next two-year cycle.

Ambridge and North Catholic moved up to Class 3A from 2A, while Freeport, Knoch, Greensburg Salem, West Mifflin, Belle Vernon and Uniontown dropped down.

Several sections will have a different look for the next two years.

In Section 6-3A, Canon- McMillan and Peters Township join Baldwin, Bethel Park, Mt. Lebanon and Thomas Jefferson in a South Hills-heavy section.

Montour, Moon and West Allegheny moved over from Section 5 to Section 7-3A to join fellow western teams Chartiers Valley, South Fayette and Upper St. Clair.

In Class 2A, Section 1 will be loaded with A-K Valley teams as newcomers Freeport and Knoch join Burrell, Leechburg, Riverview, St. Joseph and Valley, as well as Deer Lakes, which moved over from Section 3.

Section 2-2A will be Westmoreland County based with Greensburg Salem and Jeannette playing with holdovers Derry, Greensburg Central Catholic, Ligonier Valley, Mt. Pleasant and Southmoreland.

Ins and outs

Avonworth and Brownsville will field WPIAL teams this season. Avonworth will join Section 5 in Class 3A, while Brownsville will be part of a new-look Section 3 with Bentworth, Beth-Center, Carmichaels, Jefferson-Morgan, McGuffey and Waynesburg Central.

Northgate and Summit Academy will not field boys golf teams for the next two-year cycle.

Key dates

Aug. 8: First practice date

Aug. 11: First play date

Aug. 12: First section date

Sept. 19: Individual section qualifiers

Sept. 27: WPIAL Class 2A individual first round

Sept. 28: WPIAL Class 3A individual first round

Oct. 4: WPIAL Class 2A individual finals, Oakmont Country Club

Oct. 6: WPIAL Class 3A individual finals, Allegheny Country Club

Oct. 11: WPIAL team semifinals

Oct. 13: WPIAL team finals, Cedarbrook Golf Course

Oct. 17-18: PIAA individual finals, Penn State Golf Course

Oct. 19: PIAA team finals, Penn State Golf Course

2022-23 alignment

Class 3A (49 teams)

• Section 1: Armstrong, Hempfield, Indiana, Latrobe, Norwin*, Penn-Trafford

• Section 2: Albert Gallatin, Connellsville*, Laurel Highlands, McKeesport, Ringgold, Trinity

• Section 3: Butler, Mars, North Allegheny, North Hills, Pine-Richland*, Seneca Valley

• Section 4: Central Catholic, Franklin Regional, Gateway, Kiski Area, Penn Hills, Plum*, Woodland Hills

• Section 5: Ambridge*, Avonworth, Beaver, Blackhawk**, Central Valley, New Castle

• Section 6: Baldwin*, Bethel Park, Canon-McMillan, Mt. Lebanon, Peters Township, Thomas Jefferson

• Section 7: Chartiers Valley, Montour, Moon**, South Fayette*, Upper St. Clair, West Allegheny

• Section 8: Fox Chapel, Hampton, Highlands*, North Catholic, Shady Side Academy, Shaler

Class 2A (62 teams)

• Section 1: Burrell, Deer Lakes, Freeport, Knoch, Leechburg, Riverview, Saint Joseph*, Valley

• Section 2: Derry*, Greensburg C.C., Greensburg Salem, Jeannette, Ligonier Valley, Mt. Pleasant, Southmoreland

• Section 3: Bentworth, Beth-Center, Brownsville, Carmichaels, Jefferson-Morgan, McGuffey, Waynesburg Central*

• Section 4: Burgettstown**, Chartiers-Houston, Fort Cherry**, Keystone Oaks*, OLSH, Seton LaSalle

• Section 5: Ellwood City, Laurel*, Mohawk, Neshannock, Riverside, Shenango, Union

• Section 6: Beaver Falls, Freedom, Hopewell*, Lincoln Park**, New Brighton, Rochester, South Side

• Section 7: Brentwood, East Allegheny, Serra Catholic, South Allegheny, South Park, Steel Valley*, West Mifflin

• Section 8: Belle Vernon, Charleroi, Elizabeth Forward, Frazier, Geibel, Uniontown*, Yough

• Section 9: Aquinas Academy, Bishop Canevin***, Eden Christian Academy, Quaker Valley, Sewickley Academy, Winchester Thurston

*Host site for section tournament

**Cooperative sponsorship