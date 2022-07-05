PSP Lehighton investigating East Penn Twp. shooting as a murder-suicide

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating what they are calling a murder-suicide in Carbon County's East Penn Township discovered on Sunday night.

According to a release from PSP, members of the Lehighton Station responded to a report of a deceased male and female inside a residence on Daubert Lane at approximately 9 p.m. on July 3. The victims, Gary L. Daubert, 70, and Beth Ann Daubert, 66, were discovered with apparent gunshot wounds.

A subsequent investigation determined that Gary Daubert shot his wife, Beth Ann, and then turned the gun on himself.

Troop N Lehighton Criminal Investigation Unit's Trooper Nicholas A. De La Iglesia is conducting the investigation into the matter.