Tim Banks details importance of pass rush without having to blitz

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

defensive coordinator Tim Banks understands the importance of generating organic pressure with the front four. When a four-man rush can get to the quarterback, life becomes so much easier for the guys in the secondary. Defenses can drop more guys back and spend less time in coverage if its big boys up front can win consistently against the offensive line.

Those wins will be crucial to Banks’ defense this coming season. He recently joined Eric Cain to discuss just how important generating pressure without blitzing is for a defense. Here were his comments:

“It all works hand in hand to be quite honest with you. I know it’s cliche to say the front — the better they play, the better the back end is. And the longer you stay in coverage, the better it is for the front. So I think those all go hand in hand. We gotta continue to play tight coverage on the back end. We gotta continue to get to the quarterback in a timely manner.

“Can we get there with four? We’re working very hard to be able to do that. I think it obviously gives you some flexibility on the back end, from a coverage perspective. Whether it’s man, hot zones, you name it. When you don’t have to spend and bring five, six guys, it gives you the ability to do different things on the back end. Which hopefully can confuse the quarterback even more. Give those guys a chance to win.

“Will we be better at it? I like to think we will be. I think those guys have worked really hard during the spring, and they’re continuing to work hard this summer. But as I stated earlier, we work very hard to play tighter coverage to give those guys more opportunities to get home.”

Banks notes the importance of getting to the quarterback in order to give the back end some rest. Also that if four rushers can get the job done, Banks won’t have to handicap is secondary by sending them towards the QB in blitzes.

But that goes both ways. Even if a team has four Aaron Donalds on their defensive line, if the secondary leaves receivers open left and right, the pressure won’t matter. The defensive backfield has to stay tight — and the longer they do, the easier it becomes for the defensive lineman to generate pressure and potentially sack the quarterback.

Tim Banks wants a balanced defense that works in unison to prevent open guys and keep the quarterback on his heels — or, even better, on his back.