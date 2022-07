The Black Collegiate Gaming Association is helping students of color venture into the gaming industry not only as consumers but as innovators and contributors, too. This month, the organization launched its inaugural “Corners 2 Colleges” HBCU program that equips students with the tools they need to thrive in the gaming industry. The week-long course allows high school students to experience a taste of the HBCU life as they work closely with gaming experts from all walks of the business. Participants are also provided mentorship from college advisors to help shape and prime their skills for future employment.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO