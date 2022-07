The Highland County Health Department and the Highland County Board of Commissioners are providing a community dumpster July 12-14 at Rocky Fork Lake. “There has been a large increase in nuisance complaints, specifically regarding areas with excessive garbage and we are wanting to do our part to help clean our community as a whole,” said Courtney Hall, an environmental specialist at the health department. “We have high hopes that this event will provide an easier route for individuals to dispose of their trash and other items.”

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO