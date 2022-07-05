BRIAR CLIFF INTERIM PRRESIDENT BEGINS DUTIES

When you think of great BBQ food several Midwest cities come to mind. Kansas City and St. Louis just to name a couple. But according to the latest list of the 'Best BBQ Cities in the U.S.', you better throw an Iowa city on that list too!. Only one Iowa...
Hubbell Realty Co. has sold its speculative industrial project in Ankeny's Crosswinds Business Park to out-of-state investors. Screen grab courtesy Hubbell Realty Co. A speculative industrial project that Hubbell Realty Co. began building a year ago in Ankeny’s Crosswinds Business Park has been sold to a group of investors, Polk County real estate transactions show.
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Black Liberation Movement is calling thelawsuit filed by two police officers against six protestors an example of white supremacy. Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffery George are suing the protestors, including City Council member Indira Shuemaker, over a chaotic demonstration outside the State Capitol two years ago.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced five Iowa airports are splitting $27 million in grants to improve passenger terminals. The Eastern Iowa Airport is getting $20.4 million to expand its passenger terminal. The funding will complete the project to modernize parts of the Cedar Rapids airport that serve commercial passengers.
(Urbandale, IA) -- The battle of growing cities continues in the Des Moines area. Urbandale is moving forward with plans to build hundreds of more homes. Community Development Director Steven Franklin says the city has 14 current plats since July of last year for 606 new homes and 78 town homes. Urbandale will also build more parks for the neighborhoods and the city has plans pending for more new businesses to serve its community. Franklin says homes are already being built off of 142nd Street.
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton stopped in West Des Moines Wednesday, campaigning for Republican Zach Nunn. It's Cotton's 8th trip to Iowa since 2019. "I've been here in Iowa several times in the past," Cotton told KCCI. "I'm sure I'll be back several more times because Iowa's the center of the political universe."
Big news for Eastern Iowa Airport after the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) announces five airports in Iowa will receive $27 million in overall grant funding under the fiscal year 2022 Airport Terminal Program, which was created by the bipartisan infrastructure law. “Iowa’s regional airports support all kinds of economic...
(Ames) -- Iowa State has announced the hiring of Shamaree Brown as the school’s senior associate athletics director for student services. Brown worked in the Atlantic Coast Conference as the director of student-athlete programs and compliance since 2010. View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.
Filings with Iowa Workforce Development show that Wells Fargo plans to eliminate 114 positions next month at its locations in West Des Moines, Des Moines and Ankeny. In all, Wells Fargo has cut nearly 200 jobs since May — many from its home mortgage division. Wells Fargo said in...
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Dave & Busters planned for West Des Moines is making progress toward completion. The West Des Moines City Council has now approved the site plans. The arcade and entertainment complex is planned to be 22,000 square feet in size. The company hopes to...
Two Des Moines Police officers are suing city Councilperson Indira Sheumaker and five other people who they say assaulted or interfered with police during a July 1, 2020 protest at the Iowa Capitol.The lawsuit, filed last week, was made public Tuesday via Iowa's online court system.What's happening: Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffrey George allege in the lawsuit that some protestors had plans and took actions that "were nothing short of domestic terrorism."They seek an undisclosed amount "to redress wrongs committed against them" during the Capitol incident.Why it matters: It underscores the unresolved tensions between police and some protesters in local...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across social media community pages Tuesday morning, several residents of the metro area shared their frustrations about the loud fireworks keeping them up and scaring pets and young kids. Fireworks caused more than frustration in the Des Moines area. The colorful festivities also led to...
While the Fourth of July this year landing on a Monday made for a fun long weekend for most Iowans, it turned deadly for a man who fell from his inner tube while floating on the Raccoon River Sunday afternoon. Des Moines TV station WHO reports 34-year-old Ricco Morrow, of...
(Guthrie Co.) A Des Moines woman was charged for Operating While Intoxicated following an accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says on July 5th, at approximately 2:39 p.m., Deputies were made aware of an accident on York Avenue and 310th Street. The driver, 22-year-old Jessica Grau, told the Deputy that she was going too fast and lost control going north on the curve, rolling the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. Jessica did not know where she was at and had slurred speech and red, bloodshot, watery eyes. The Deputy could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Jessica’s breath, and she admitted to recently drinking alcohol. A portable breath test show she had a blood alcohol content of .257.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A young Des Moines couple says a man who used to live in their rented home continuously showed up over a span of months trying to get inside. Jocelyn Sparks and Dalton Moser say they have lived in a duplex along a street off of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway on the north side of Des Moines since around the start of the year. During the daylight hours, they feel safe. However, in the early hours of the morning when it's still dark outside is when they get an unwanted visitor coming to their door.
Iowans will soon be able to ride the rails on what are known as “railbikes,” which resemble steel-framed go-carts that you pedal on railroad tracks with a battery assist like electric bicycles. Mary Joy Lu is CEO of Rail Explorers which is launching service in Boone this month....
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Six people are being charged with burglary and vandalism in Marshalltown, Iowa. Eighteen-year-old Alexis Christian Fernandez-Ibarra and five other juveniles were charged with burglary and criminal mischief. The police officials said all six broke into a building on June 18. They said the six caused more...
CORALVILLE, Iowa – The Coralville Police Department is mourning an officer who died in the line of duty on Sunday, KCRG reported. Sgt. John Williams suffered a fatal medical issue after responding to a call that involved the death of a child, according to KWWL. Police emphasized that the events were not directly related but happened in close succession. Police did not immediately give more details about Williams’ cause of death.
VAN METER, Iowa – Police have released the name of a man who fell off his inner tube while floating on the Raccoon River Sunday, after his body was recovered Tuesday morning. Van Meter Police Chief William Daggett confirmed to WHO 13 that the body of 34-year-old Ricco Morrow, of Des Moines, was located in […]
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — UPDATE: This man has been located, safe, in Missouri, per KNIA-KRLS. Authorities have located a man in Marion County who left his running car on a railroad track. The vehicle was found north of Melcher-Dallas on Tuesday morning. Police say people nearby reported seeing a...
Comments / 0