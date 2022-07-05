ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelicans News Around the Web 7/5/22

By Pelicans.com
NBA
 3 days ago

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on July...

www.nba.com



 

NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

12-Year NBA Veteran Will Likely Be Waived

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Portland Trail Blazers are planing to waive 12-year guard Eric Bledsoe. Charania: "The Portland Trail Blazers plan to waive guard Eric Bledsoe ahead of his guarantee date approaching, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Entering his 13th NBA season, several teams are expected to pursue Bledsoe as a free agent."
PORTLAND, OR
247Sports

Miami offers two sons of former NBA players

Miami extended its recruiting board for the 2023 class by adding a pair of sons of former NBA players in the past week. Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy four-star power Carey Booth, the son of Calvin Booth, and Houston (Texas) Strake Jesuit four-star shooting guard Jace Posey, the son of James Posey, have been offered by the Hurricanes.
NBA
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins Reveals His Gut Feeling On Kevin Durant

Kendrick Perkins kicked off this Tuesday's episode of NBA Today with an interesting take on Kevin Durant's future with the Brooklyn Nets. Despite the fact that Durant literally requested a trade from the Nets, Perkins isn't so sure the star forward wants out of Brooklyn. "I don't believe Kevin Durant...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Thunder C Chet Holmgren achieves insane feat never seen in Summer League history

On Tuesday night, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren made his first NBA Summer League appearance. He did not just turn heads in his debut, but the Thunder star absolutely dominated in a way never seen before. Holmgren finished the game with six blocks and hit four shots from beyond the arc. No one in Summer League history had ever had four blocks and hit four triples, never mind six of them.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
All Hornets

Another Former Hornet Arrested

Former Charlotte Hornets guard and Raleigh native, Devonte' Graham, was arrested and charged with a DWI on Thursday, according to a report by Jeff Reeves of CBS17 WNCN. Graham was drafted in the 2nd round (34th overall) by the Hornets in 2018 and spent three years with the team. After a sluggish rookie season, Graham made a massive jump in year two averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. At the end of the 2020-21 season, the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a sign and trade sending Graham to The Big Easy in exchange for a 2022 1st round pick. Graham's deal with the Pelicans is worth $47.3 million over four years. In his first year with the organization, Graham started 63 of the 76 games he appeared in and notched 11.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds a game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Collin Sexton has ‘no market’

Things may not be looking as bright as Collin Sexton had hoped. The Cavaliers guard is a restricted free agent and could end up returning to Cleveland. But the amount he will sign for is in question, and the Cavs seem to have a leg up in the situation. Cleveland.com’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
