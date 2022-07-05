Pelicans News Around the Web 7/5/22

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
On July 1, Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen sent out a tweet with three photos that has gone viral on Twitter. Pippen posted three photos of his son (Scottie Pippen Jr.), and wrote the caption: "Officially a @Lakers fan! Show em what you got, @spippenjr" Pippen Jr. played his college...
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Portland Trail Blazers are planing to waive 12-year guard Eric Bledsoe. Charania: "The Portland Trail Blazers plan to waive guard Eric Bledsoe ahead of his guarantee date approaching, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Entering his 13th NBA season, several teams are expected to pursue Bledsoe as a free agent."
Miami extended its recruiting board for the 2023 class by adding a pair of sons of former NBA players in the past week. Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy four-star power Carey Booth, the son of Calvin Booth, and Houston (Texas) Strake Jesuit four-star shooting guard Jace Posey, the son of James Posey, have been offered by the Hurricanes.
The Los Angeles Lakers have been doing quite well in free agency. After signing mostly aging veterans last year, the team has decided to switch it up in the 2022 offseason. Their major acquisitions this time around have been younger prospects, like Lonnie Walker IV and Thomas Bryant. They aren’t flashy moves, but they are solid pieces to build around their core.
Kendrick Perkins kicked off this Tuesday's episode of NBA Today with an interesting take on Kevin Durant's future with the Brooklyn Nets. Despite the fact that Durant literally requested a trade from the Nets, Perkins isn't so sure the star forward wants out of Brooklyn. "I don't believe Kevin Durant...
On Tuesday night, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren made his first NBA Summer League appearance. He did not just turn heads in his debut, but the Thunder star absolutely dominated in a way never seen before. Holmgren finished the game with six blocks and hit four shots from beyond the arc. No one in Summer League history had ever had four blocks and hit four triples, never mind six of them.
Former Charlotte Hornets guard and Raleigh native, Devonte' Graham, was arrested and charged with a DWI on Thursday, according to a report by Jeff Reeves of CBS17 WNCN. Graham was drafted in the 2nd round (34th overall) by the Hornets in 2018 and spent three years with the team. After a sluggish rookie season, Graham made a massive jump in year two averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. At the end of the 2020-21 season, the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a sign and trade sending Graham to The Big Easy in exchange for a 2022 1st round pick. Graham's deal with the Pelicans is worth $47.3 million over four years. In his first year with the organization, Graham started 63 of the 76 games he appeared in and notched 11.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds a game.
Things may not be looking as bright as Collin Sexton had hoped. The Cavaliers guard is a restricted free agent and could end up returning to Cleveland. But the amount he will sign for is in question, and the Cavs seem to have a leg up in the situation. Cleveland.com’s...
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with driving while impaired, multiple outlets reported. North Carolina State Highway Patrol made the arrest in Graham’s hometown of Raleigh at about 3 a.m. ET. Graham, 27, averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds...
