Genesis Scottish Open Purse, Prize Money And Field

One of the strongest fields in the history of the Scottish Open will assemble at The Renaissance Club at North Berwick as DP World Tour and PGA Tour superstars battle it out in the co-sanctioned Rolex Series event.

Impressively, nine of the top-10 in the Official World Ranking are present in the field with only Rory McIlroy having opted to skip this week ahead of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. They are joined by 31 of the top-50 to round off what is an impressive field.

Defending champion Min Woo Lee returns to the scene of the largest victory in his career to date where he defeated the newly-crowned US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry in a playoff. It proved to be the catalyst for the Australian who in his Masters debut earlier this year, posted a record equalling six-under-par 30 on the front nine of the final round en route to a T14 finish - his best in a Major championship.

Many view the Scottish Open as the perfect opportunity to fine tune their game ahead of the Open Championship next week and this year is no different. Sitting next door to Muirfield on the Lothian coast, the Renaissance Club offers a blend of links and inland golf which is sure to test every player's endeavours.

Michael Allen was the first American winner of the event back in 1989 when he defeated Ian Woosnam and Jose Maria Olazabal at Gleneagles King's Course. Tom Lehman followed suite with his runaway victory at Loch Lomond in 1997 before Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler claimed the title in 2013 and 2015 respectively. Lefty remains the last person to win the Scottish Open and the Open Championship in the same calendar year.

With much more American firepower in the field this year, bolstered by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth, the American's will fancy their chance of regaining the title once again.

Much of the talking point this week will be on the sanctions imposed by both the PGA and DP World Tour on the wantaway LIV Golf Series stars. Those that took part at the Centurion Club or Pumpkin Ridge, which includes the likes of Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, are suspended from this event. Patrick Reed, who recently resigned his PGA Tour membership yet remains an honorary member of the DP World Tour, was also removed from the field.

Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding were initially suspended however, have had their Scottish Open bans "temporarily stayed" after taking legal action against the DP World Tour. All are in the field this week.

2022 GENESIS SCOTTISH OPEN FIELD

Maverick Antcliff

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Keegan Bradley

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Patrick Cantlay

John Catlin

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Sean Crocker

Joel Dahmen

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Jamie Donaldson

Nacho Elvira

Harris English

Ewen Ferguson

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Dylan Frittelli

Stephen Gallacher

Daniel Gavins

Lucas Glover

Branden Grace

Joachim B Hansen

Justin Harding

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Scott Hend

Lucas Herbert

Garrick Higgo

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

David Horsey

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Jazz Janewattananond

Matthew Jordan

Rikard Karlberg

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Bio Kim

Joohyung Kim

Si Woo Kim

Marcus Kinhult

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Russell Knox

Jason Kokrak

Mikko Korhonen

Matt Kuchar

Joakim Lagergren

Anirban Lahiri

Francesco Laporta

Thriston Lawrence

Danny Lee

Jaekyeong Lee

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

Marc Leishman

Haotong Li

David Lipsky

Luke List

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Maverick McNealy

Adrian Meronk

Troy Merritt

Guido Migliozzi

Keith Mitchell

Edoardo Molinari

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

James Morrison

Sebastián Muñoz

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Ryan Palmer

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Mito Pereira

Victor Perez

Ian Poulter

Tapio Pulkkanen

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Richie Ramsay

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Alex Smalley

Cameron Smith

Jordan L Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Henrik Stenson

Brandon Stone

Sepp Straka

Andy Sullivan

Callum Tarren

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Michael Thompson

Cameron Tringale

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Daniel van Tonder

Harold Varner III

Johannes Veerman

Jhonattan Vegas

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Danny Willett

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Gary Woodland

Ashun Wu

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Fabrizio Zanotti

SCOTTISH OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Position Prize Money 1st $1,440,000.00 2nd $872,000.00 3rd $552,000.00 4th $392,000.00 5th $328,000.00 6th $290,000.00 7th $270,000.00 8th $250,000.00 9th $234,000.00 10th $218,000.00 11th $202,000.00 12th $186,000.00 13th $170,000.00 14th $154,000.00 15th $146,000.00 16th $138,000.00 17th $130,000.00 18th $122,000.00 19th $114,000.00 20th $106,000.00 21st $98,000.00 22nd $90,000.00 23rd $83,600.00 24th $77,200.00 25th $70,800.00 26th $64,400.00 27th $62,000.00 28th $59,600.00 29th $57,200.00 30th $54,800.00 31st $52,400.00 32nd $50,000.00 33rd $47,600.00 34th $45,600.00 35th $43,600.00 36th $41,600.00 37th $39,600.00 38th $38,000.00 39th $36,400.00 40th $34,800.00 41st $33,200.00 42nd $31,600.00 43rd $30,000.00 44th $28,400.00 45th $26,800.00 46th $25,200.00 47th $23,600.00 48th $22,320.00 49th $21,200.00 50th $20,560.00 51st $20,080.00 52nd $19,600.00 53rd $19,280.00 54th $18,960.00 55th $18,800.00 56th $18,640.00 57th $18,480.00 58th $18,320.00 59th $18,160.00 60th $18,000.00 61st $17,840.00 62nd $17,680.00 63rd $17,520.00 64th $17,360.00 65th $17,200.00

WHERE IS THE GENESIS SCOTTISH OPEN BEING PLAYED?

The Scottish Open will be contested at the famed Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

WHO WON THE 2021 GENESIS SCOTTISH OPEN?

Min Woo Lee claimed his second DP World Title and his first in the Rolex Series when he defeated newly-crowned US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry in a playoff.

Having started his final round three shots back of the overnight leaders, Lee produced a simply scintillating front nine that included six consecutive birdies to move into the solo lead. Weather disrupted the final round's play but Lee clinched victory with a birdie at the first playoff hole.

HOW MUCH IS THE PURSE FOR THE 2022 GENESIS SCOTTISH OPEN?

The purse for the 2022 Scottish Open is a whopping $8m with the winner receiving a cheque for $1,440,000.00.

