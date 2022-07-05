Genesis Scottish Open Purse, Prize Money And Field
One of the strongest fields in the history of the Scottish Open will assemble at The Renaissance Club at North Berwick as DP World Tour and PGA Tour superstars battle it out in the co-sanctioned Rolex Series event.
Impressively, nine of the top-10 in the Official World Ranking are present in the field with only Rory McIlroy having opted to skip this week ahead of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. They are joined by 31 of the top-50 to round off what is an impressive field.
Defending champion Min Woo Lee returns to the scene of the largest victory in his career to date where he defeated the newly-crowned US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry in a playoff. It proved to be the catalyst for the Australian who in his Masters debut earlier this year, posted a record equalling six-under-par 30 on the front nine of the final round en route to a T14 finish - his best in a Major championship.
Many view the Scottish Open as the perfect opportunity to fine tune their game ahead of the Open Championship next week and this year is no different. Sitting next door to Muirfield on the Lothian coast, the Renaissance Club offers a blend of links and inland golf which is sure to test every player's endeavours.
Michael Allen was the first American winner of the event back in 1989 when he defeated Ian Woosnam and Jose Maria Olazabal at Gleneagles King's Course. Tom Lehman followed suite with his runaway victory at Loch Lomond in 1997 before Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler claimed the title in 2013 and 2015 respectively. Lefty remains the last person to win the Scottish Open and the Open Championship in the same calendar year.
With much more American firepower in the field this year, bolstered by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth, the American's will fancy their chance of regaining the title once again.
Much of the talking point this week will be on the sanctions imposed by both the PGA and DP World Tour on the wantaway LIV Golf Series stars. Those that took part at the Centurion Club or Pumpkin Ridge, which includes the likes of Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, are suspended from this event. Patrick Reed, who recently resigned his PGA Tour membership yet remains an honorary member of the DP World Tour, was also removed from the field.
Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding were initially suspended however, have had their Scottish Open bans "temporarily stayed" after taking legal action against the DP World Tour. All are in the field this week.
2022 GENESIS SCOTTISH OPEN FIELD
- Maverick Antcliff
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Keegan Bradley
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Patrick Cantlay
- John Catlin
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Sean Crocker
- Joel Dahmen
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Jamie Donaldson
- Nacho Elvira
- Harris English
- Ewen Ferguson
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Dylan Frittelli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Daniel Gavins
- Lucas Glover
- Branden Grace
- Joachim B Hansen
- Justin Harding
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Scott Hend
- Lucas Herbert
- Garrick Higgo
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- David Horsey
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Matthew Jordan
- Rikard Karlberg
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Bio Kim
- Joohyung Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Marcus Kinhult
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Russell Knox
- Jason Kokrak
- Mikko Korhonen
- Matt Kuchar
- Joakim Lagergren
- Anirban Lahiri
- Francesco Laporta
- Thriston Lawrence
- Danny Lee
- Jaekyeong Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Haotong Li
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Maverick McNealy
- Adrian Meronk
- Troy Merritt
- Guido Migliozzi
- Keith Mitchell
- Edoardo Molinari
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- James Morrison
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Ryan Palmer
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Mito Pereira
- Victor Perez
- Ian Poulter
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Richie Ramsay
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Jason Scrivener
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Alex Smalley
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan L Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Henrik Stenson
- Brandon Stone
- Sepp Straka
- Andy Sullivan
- Callum Tarren
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thompson
- Cameron Tringale
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Daniel van Tonder
- Harold Varner III
- Johannes Veerman
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Danny Willett
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Gary Woodland
- Ashun Wu
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
- Fabrizio Zanotti
SCOTTISH OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,440,000.00
|2nd
|$872,000.00
|3rd
|$552,000.00
|4th
|$392,000.00
|5th
|$328,000.00
|6th
|$290,000.00
|7th
|$270,000.00
|8th
|$250,000.00
|9th
|$234,000.00
|10th
|$218,000.00
|11th
|$202,000.00
|12th
|$186,000.00
|13th
|$170,000.00
|14th
|$154,000.00
|15th
|$146,000.00
|16th
|$138,000.00
|17th
|$130,000.00
|18th
|$122,000.00
|19th
|$114,000.00
|20th
|$106,000.00
|21st
|$98,000.00
|22nd
|$90,000.00
|23rd
|$83,600.00
|24th
|$77,200.00
|25th
|$70,800.00
|26th
|$64,400.00
|27th
|$62,000.00
|28th
|$59,600.00
|29th
|$57,200.00
|30th
|$54,800.00
|31st
|$52,400.00
|32nd
|$50,000.00
|33rd
|$47,600.00
|34th
|$45,600.00
|35th
|$43,600.00
|36th
|$41,600.00
|37th
|$39,600.00
|38th
|$38,000.00
|39th
|$36,400.00
|40th
|$34,800.00
|41st
|$33,200.00
|42nd
|$31,600.00
|43rd
|$30,000.00
|44th
|$28,400.00
|45th
|$26,800.00
|46th
|$25,200.00
|47th
|$23,600.00
|48th
|$22,320.00
|49th
|$21,200.00
|50th
|$20,560.00
|51st
|$20,080.00
|52nd
|$19,600.00
|53rd
|$19,280.00
|54th
|$18,960.00
|55th
|$18,800.00
|56th
|$18,640.00
|57th
|$18,480.00
|58th
|$18,320.00
|59th
|$18,160.00
|60th
|$18,000.00
|61st
|$17,840.00
|62nd
|$17,680.00
|63rd
|$17,520.00
|64th
|$17,360.00
|65th
|$17,200.00
WHERE IS THE GENESIS SCOTTISH OPEN BEING PLAYED?
The Scottish Open will be contested at the famed Renaissance Club in North Berwick.
WHO WON THE 2021 GENESIS SCOTTISH OPEN?
Min Woo Lee claimed his second DP World Title and his first in the Rolex Series when he defeated newly-crowned US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry in a playoff.
Having started his final round three shots back of the overnight leaders, Lee produced a simply scintillating front nine that included six consecutive birdies to move into the solo lead. Weather disrupted the final round's play but Lee clinched victory with a birdie at the first playoff hole.
HOW MUCH IS THE PURSE FOR THE 2022 GENESIS SCOTTISH OPEN?
The purse for the 2022 Scottish Open is a whopping $8m with the winner receiving a cheque for $1,440,000.00.
