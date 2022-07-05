Top 10 Warren Buffett Stocks

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations.

Warren Buffett is widely considered to be among the most successful investors in history. Buffett has earned a devoted following among investors, known as the “Oracle of Omaha” thanks to his long track record of picking winners.

Buffett is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), a holding company that owns a highly diversified portfolio of different businesses and stocks. Holdings in the company’s equity portfolio tend to perform very well, and many investors track changes in the portfolio to guide their own investment choices.

Berkshire Hathaway has built up positions in a wide range of public companies, from technology firms to financial institutions. Its equity portfolio includes sizable stakes in several leading blue-chip stocks.

The following 10 stocks are ranked by the percentage share of Berkshire Hathaway’s overall equity portfolio. All figures are sourced from the company’s most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), dated May 16, 2022, and additional research from major financial media.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Berkshire’s Stake

5.6%

Value of Stake

$125 billion

Share of Berkshire’s Portfolio

39.5%

Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

Berkshire’s Stake

12.8%

Value of Stake

$32 billion

Share of Berkshire’s Portfolio

10.1%

Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Berkshire’s Stake

9.2%

Value of Stake

$25 billion

Share of Berkshire’s Portfolio

8%

Chevron Corp (CVX)

Berkshire’s Stake

8.1%

Value of Stake

$23 billion

Share of Berkshire’s Portfolio

7.3%

American Express Co. (AXP)

Berkshire’s Stake

20.1%

Value of Stake

$21 billion

Share of Berkshire’s Portfolio

6.6%

Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC)

Berkshire’s Stake

26.6%

Value of Stake

$12.5 billion

Share of Berkshire’s Portfolio

3.9%

BYD Co., Ltd. (BYDDF)

Berkshire’s Stake

7.7%

Value of Stake

$8.9 billion

Share of Berkshire’s Portfolio

2.8%

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Berkshire’s Stake

16.4%

Value of Stake

$9 billion

Share of Berkshire’s Portfolio

2.9%

Moody’s Corporation (MCO)

Berkshire’s Stake

13.4%

Value of Stake

$6.7 billion

Share of Berkshire’s Portfolio

2.1%

US Bancorp (USB)

Berkshire’s Stake

9.7%

Value of Stake

$6.6 billion

Share of Berkshire’s Portfolio

2.1%

Why Do Investors Love Warren Buffett?

Warren Buffett began his career as an investor when he was just 11 years old, and his strategy is marked by equal parts patience and appreciation of the value of long-term investing.

Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway in the 1960s and turned it into a holding company with subsidiaries in various industries, including insurance, rail freight and energy.

Regarding stock performance, Berkshire Hathaway has a legacy of strong returns. Berkshire Hathaway’s Class B (BRK-B) had a 60% five-year return and a 229% 10-year return.

To put those numbers in perspective, consider that the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the performance of the S&P 500 index, had a 57% five-year return, and a 180% 10-year return.

While you may want to emulate Buffett’s success, remember that he is an advocate for index funds. But if you want to institute his investment strategy in your own portfolio, focus on investing in businesses rather than the latest hot stock. And plan on holding your portfolio for the long-term.

About Berkshire Hathaway

With a market capitalization over $600 billion, Berkshire is the largest financial stock in the U.S. market and among the ten largest U.S. public companies. Berkshire owns and operates a diverse range of portfolio companies, including familiar names like Geico, Duracell, Dairy Queen, Fruit of the Loom and Clayton Homes.

Berkshire Hathaway’s roots date back to the Berkshire Cotton Manufacturing Company of Adams, Mass., established in 1889, and the Hathaway Manufacturing Company, founded in 1888 in New Bedford, Mass.

Buffett bought the failing textile company in 1964, and then began using it as a platform to invest in other companies and industries. The core of Berkshire’s business has long been insurance, which provides steady cash flow to invest in other holdings.

