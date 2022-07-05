New Hyundai N models teased, debuts for July 15

Porsche has made a name for itself over the 90 years that its been producing automobiles for being Germany’s premium luxury sports car brand. This incredible prestige comes from good reason as they tend to make a point out of being lighter, quicker, and nimbler than their various competitors. Fans of the brand will remember fondly the exports of cars such as the Porsche 918 Spyder, 924, and the famous 911. However, none of these cars compare to what we're about to show you. This is quite possibly the lighted and best handling Porsche to ever wear the prancing pony’s nameplate. You might think you know, you do not know.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO