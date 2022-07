Kevin Sixbey, President of the Rotary Club of Jamestown, presented Ruth Lundin with the Club’s Service Above Self Award, at the annual President’s Dinner. Sixbey stated, “you have helped me personally and the club specifically, by the work you have done this year.” Lundine started and chaired the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee; led the Vision Committee; organized the Hands-on Neighborhood cleanup; worked on the North Main Street Sign Project; served on the Communications Committee; served as Vice-President of the Board; set up a kid’s activity area at Octoberfest; and numerous other activities.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO