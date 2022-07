Americans are on the move this summer, with many taking their first real vacation since the beginning of the pandemic. There are few signs of COVID-19 precautions, but cases are on the rise, with about 19,000 new daily cases reported in California, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Los Angeles County is moving closer to what the CDC categorizes as a high level of community transmission, a designation which would trigger the return of mask mandates.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO