Williamsburg, KY

Cumberlands locks in tuition, room & board for 2022/23 academic year

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrices for everything seem to be going up, but the cost of tuition and room and board for in-seat undergraduate students at University of the Cumberlands is not. “We want students to know that there continues to be an affordable path to an education at Cumberlands,” said Dr. Larry L. Cockrum,...

Secretary Jim Gray Provides Updates on Kentucky Transportation “Mega-Projects”

Presenting to the Budget Review Subcommittee on Transportation Wednesday in Frankfort, Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray told legislators that the Cabinet is delivering on its commitment to move forward with three mega projects across the state. The mega projects include completion of the Mountain Parkway in eastern Kentucky, construction of...
FRANKFORT, KY
Will medical cannabis become legal in Kentucky?

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dr. Jonathan Hatton specializes in family and addiction medicine. He is also a member of the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. ”In Eastern Kentucky, we have a lot of problems, as everyone is aware of with the Opioid epidemic,” he said. “The treatment of chronic pain and some other chronic conditions.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen might not be quite what you expect

If you think you might have an idea what new Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen might be like, chances are your perceptions are wrong because I know mine were. Edelen won the Miss Danville competition last August to qualify for the state pageant and event organizers told me how special she was long before she won the Miss Kentucky crown.
KENTUCKY STATE
A Laurel County Principal Is Among Those Chosen From Across The State For Executive-Level Leadership Training

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation has announced 44 principals from across the Commonwealth that will participate in the Leadership Institute for School Principals Class of 2023. One of them is from Laurel County. This executive-level leadership training course, usually reserved for the nation’s top CEOs, is offered to Kentucky school principals through the Kentucky Chamber Foundation’s partnership with Truist Leadership Institute. The principals were chosen by business leaders and school superintendents that make up the Kentucky Chamber Foundation’s Leadership Institute for School Principals Advisory Board. Elementary, middle, and high school principals from across Kentucky representing both public and private schools applied for the institute, which is supported by donations from businesses across the state. Over the past 11 years, more than $3.5 million has been spent on over 500 principals from 104 Kentucky counties since the program began in 2011. Among the principals chosen for the Leadership Institute for School Principals Class of 2023 was Laurel County’s Brent Collins of Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary School. If you are interested in supporting a principal in your area, please consider donating to the Deirdre Lyons Scholarship Fund. This fund will be used to support executive training for participants of the Kentucky Chamber Foundation’s Leadership Institute program.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: July 8-10

Saturday July 9 @ 10:30 p.m. Friday July 8 @ 7:05 p.m. Saturday July 9 @ 7:05 p.m. Sunday July 10 @ 1:05 p.m. Friday July 8 @ 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday July 8 @ 6 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Saturday July 9 @ 3 p.m....
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky by Heart: Some recent discoveries about Kentucky’s unique connection to American heritage

In the “Wondering If You Knew This About Kentucky” department, here are a few tidbits I recently discovered related to the state’s connection to its American heritage. Perhaps the most famous inventor in American history, Thomas Alva Edison, was a resident of Louisville for over a year before he gained world-wide fame for his contributions. He came to the city in 1866 at only age 19, working as a telegrapher for Western Union. He lived in a “shotgun duplex” in an area of the city now known as Butchertown. His stay as an employee of Western Union didn’t end well, however. Working on the night shift in 1867, he was distracted by his interest in experimenting with a battery. Unfortunately, Edison spilled sulfuric acid on the floor. The acid ran through the floorboard and landed on his boss’s desk below. The next day, the future icon was fired.
KENTUCKY STATE
Ticket prices ahead of Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — August is just around the corner, and what does that mean for Kentucky? The state fair is almost here!. The Kentucky State Fair is from Aug. 18 to 28, and has released its early bird ticket prices and special days for members of the Kentucky community according to a press release.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky COVID cases, positivity rate, deaths, hospitalizations up

The number of COVID-19 cases, positivity rate, rate of occurrence and deaths all rose in Kentucky last week. During the week ending Sunday, 10,191 new cases were reported, up from the 9,574 cases reported to the Kentucky Department for Public Health two weeks ago. Kentucky has now had 1,408,913 COVID...
KENTUCKY STATE
Work begins on last chemical weapons stockpile in Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Work has begun on eliminating the last chemical weapons stockpile stored at an Army depot in Kentucky. The Blue Grass Army Depot’s stockpile of decades-old M55 rockets containing GB nerve agent makes up about half of the 523 tons of weapons that were originally stored there. The nerve agent, also known as sarin, is colorless, odorless and highly toxic. The first of those rockets was destroyed Wednesday at the Blue Grass Chemical-Agent Destruction Pilot Plant, Army officials said in a news release. The depot’s stocks of VX and mustard agent projectiles have already been neutralized. The pilot plant, built to safely destroy the deadly weapons, began its mission in 2019.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky to vote on 2 ballot measures in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 2 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Kentucky in 2022. Changes to Legislative Session End Dates and Special Sessions Amendment. Description: Removes legislative session end dates and provides that odd-year sessions are limited to 30 legislative days and even-year sessions are limited to 60 legislative days; allows the state legislature to change the end date of the legislative session through a three-fifths vote in each chamber; provide that a special legislative session for up to 12 days may be called by the House speaker and the Senate president; and change provisions regarding when a law takes effect.
KENTUCKY STATE
Lake Cumberland Regional Airport to undergo runway strengthening

The Federal Aviation Administration is set to provide just over $160,000 through the Airport Improvement Program to strengthen the runway at the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in neighboring Pulaski County. The infrastructure project in Somerset is one of five recently announced airport projects throughout the state. Lake Cumberland Regional Airport...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY

