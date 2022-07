Naperville police are investigating a carjacking that happened in the parking lot of the Jewel-Osco at 1227 Naper Boulevard. Police say around 9 p.m. a man who had just parked his car was approached by three men armed with handguns, who then took his car keys. Two of the suspects took off in the man’s Audi sedan, with another fleeing in a light-colored SUV driven by another accomplice. The three armed suspects are described as Black men of average build wearing dark clothes and dark masks. There is currently no detailed description of the man driving the SUV. Police say the Audi was allegedly involved in another carjacking in Will County and is still missing. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6666.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO